A stylish home in Ahmedabad

Justwords Justwords
Interior of Nikhil Prajapati, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern living room
Owned by Mr. Nikhil Prajapati and his family, this luxurious and ultramodern residence in Ahmedabad will wow you with creative designs and unique decor accents. Wooden elements appear here and there for warmth and elegance, while fashionable lighting adds an extra edge to all rooms. The presence of modern furniture makes it convenient to relax, work, and entertain. Credit for all this goes to the architects at Architects at Work.

Spacious and chic living

Interior of Nikhil Prajapati, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern living room
Glossy marble on the floor and neutral hues like whites and greys make this living space relaxing and luxurious. Printed cushions, red flowers in one corner, bright lights on the wooden ceiling and soft drapes create a cosy and dreamy ambiance.

Warm entrance

Interior of Nikhil Prajapati, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A solid wooden door with golden leafy inlay work makes a lavish statement at the entrance. The boomerang-like shapes on the ceiling look attractive too.

Stylish corner

Interior of Nikhil Prajapati, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The corner right next to the entrance is reserved for a uniquely-shaped grey and wooden seat, where you can relax while taking off shoes. The glass and metal panelling behind it is also amazing.

Interior of Nikhil Prajapati, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern living room
A closer look reveals the geometrically inspired and cutting-edge design of the decorative wall installation behind one sofa. It is backlit and looks exclusive.

Fashionable elements

Interior of Nikhil Prajapati, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern living room Property,Couch,Television,Wood,Ceiling fan,Building,Lighting,Comfort,Interior design,Flooring
The wall holding the minimalistic TV unit is clad with grey stone-finish wallpaper, while the doors of the puja room flaunt laser cut designs. Note how frosted glass doors on the left separate the living room from the rest of the house.

Gorgeous prayer room

Interior of Nikhil Prajapati, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern windows & doors
Laser cut designs on the doors allow light and air to pass through easily in and out the puja room. Brass bells adorn the ceiling, while rich woodwork create a sense of grandeur.


Incredible in blue!

Interior of Nikhil Prajapati, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern style bedroom Property,Comfort,Azure,Building,Blue,Textile,Interior design,Bed frame,Yellow,Architecture
The wall behind the modern bed in this bedroom is partly clad with wood and partly with geometric blue panelling. The overall effect is stunning.

Cosy and contemporary

Interior of Nikhil Prajapati, Architects at Work Architects at Work Modern style bedroom
Wood and carpet layers with curvy edges on the floor make this bedroom one of a kind. Indirect lighting, printed bedding, a stylish headboard and funky green seating add to the attraction.

