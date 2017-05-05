10 ideas for using marble and granite for kitchen countertops

Marble and granite are preferred materials for construction and decoration of homes. It’s ideal to use them in kitchens, bathroom, halls or wherever else you choose, thanks to their durability, strength and aesthetics. The first thing to do is to understand each of these materials. Marble is a compact metamorphic rock, which may have a crystalline texture or a specific colour depending on what goes into its composition. Granite is also a rock, dense and hard, but has different compounds such as quartz and mica.

Both these rocks are used for homes, although they are usually more expensive than other materials, as they are the most durable choice. At homify, we give you some ideas that can be useful if you want to utilize either of them for construction or decoration of your home.