10 pictures of kitchens for Indian homes

Today, homify presents ten wonderful kitchens that will make it easier to create your own kitchen. They have varied layouts and use several types of materials, colours and textures, taking into account the space that is available.

The kitchen is often the most-used place in our homes, so it should be cosy, functional and as comfortable as possible. Choosing the colour of the counter, accessories and walls may sound easy. However, we need to put a lot of care and thought into designing a kitchen, so let’s get to work.