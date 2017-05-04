10 pictures of kitchens for Indian homes

Today, homify presents ten wonderful kitchens that will make it easier to create your own kitchen. They have varied layouts and use several types of materials, colours and textures, taking into account the space that is available.
The kitchen is often the most-used place in our homes, so it should be cosy, functional and as comfortable as possible. Choosing the colour of the counter, accessories and walls may sound easy. However, we need to put a lot of care and thought into designing a kitchen, so let’s get to work.
This design shows an excellent distribution of storage spaces. The beautiful background wall with geometric lines and distinctive colours stands out. Are you worried about your kitchen being too small? That’s not a problem if the space is distributed perfectly.
The great combination of earthy colours that feature on the storage cabinets contrasts the gray and white tiles that cover the walls and highlight the beautiful granite of the counters. It’s definitely a good choice.
In this image, we can see how a strong colour such as yellow can infuse life into a kitchen, which has white on the cabinets and stainless steel on the appliances, achieving a spectacular result.
The bright orange on the cabinets stands out in this beautiful kitchen and brings a modern contrast to the U-shaped counter in shades of brown. The wall paper in the same tones in the background wall adds a perfect touch. This incredible kitchen uses an excellent combination of shapes and patterns.
It does not matter if your kitchen is small, because you can increase the available space, as this image proves. Shelves for the microwave and accessories are very useful, as is the countertop that acts as a table. Light colours make the space appear larger, especially when contrasted with a darker tone.
Simplicity is the highlight of this kitchen that has white cabinets. Wide shelves are always a great help to provide storage and place for accessories, besides adding to the aesthetics of the space by ensuring that everything is kept in order.
Natural light enters through the panoramic windows to invite freshness into this beautiful kitchen. White is the predominant colour and is contrasted by the wood on the shelves. The corner has been used advantageously to make the kitchen more functional. In addition, the green from the plants adds to the warmth of the kitchen.
Combining textures and colours is always a good choice. In this image, we can appreciate the multi-coloured mosaic and a grassy green tone on the walls that complement the beautiful neutral tones on the cabinets and counters. The creative slate door is perfect for leaving important messages or notes for the day.
In this sensational and modern kitchen, the island is undoubtedly the protagonist – a place where you can prepare your favourite dish with your guests as the spectators. The fabulous combination of blue, orange and white tones makes this kitchen a dream.
For most people, simple is boring. If you are one of those who dare to be bold, choose this kitchen that has the exterior as a part of it, and let your imagination run wild by combining colours, textures, stone, wood and other materials to make it feel like a stylish and warm place.
