​With these tricks your décor looks more expensive

Custom-made ornaments are a great source of inspiration and look splendid with mild and lightly toned interiors. Custom-made ornaments can be designed according to your taste or according to the décor. These can also be customised according to the space restraint. In case you are in love with traditional Indian colours and traditional designs, you can customise the ornaments with pictures of elephants and royal patterns. You can also go for brass artifacts that can be designed with bright silver and copper hues. You may also go for carvings and embroidery on cushion covers. You can even go for a self made or custom-made wall hanging that can be arranged according to the layout of the room. You can even embellish them with expensive details like shimmery sequins, golden or silver borders ad even with high quality wood.