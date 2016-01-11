​With these tricks your décor looks more expensive

It is not possible for all of us to purchase and enjoy expensive home décor or furnishings. Buying a house in itself is a big deal that has a pretty prolonged financial impact that we are left with no major budget for decorative items. So, in case you are looking for easy and affordable ways to transform your inexpensive decorative items into expensive and rich collectibles, here is a cool and convenient guide that will literally make this a mere cakewalk. These tricks basically make use of available accents with a little tweaking here and there to give them a stylish appeal. From the garden to the living room and even the bathroom, these tricks are valid over the whole frame of the house. Read till the end to get inspired by smart and innovative ideas that are a result of sheer talent and inquisitiveness.
Glossy cover material like the one shown in the picture above is highly essential to give your house an ornate and opulent look. The picture is of a beautiful living room designed by Interface, professional architects from Mumbai. This material can either bed used in stylish table linen or even in rich and classy bed linen. It can also be incorporated in bed furnishings and bedroom furnishings like a sassy chandelier, smart and modern shelves and even expensive bathroom fittings. Glossy material can even be used in the kitchen in the form of expensive crockery or gold plated chinaware. In addition to this, you can also add gloss to the kitchen cabinet handles and breakfast stools, if any. Use of velvet material in sofa sets and armchairs is another way to add an imperial touch to normal furniture. Make sure you use rich and bright shades for that added effect.
Painting the accessories is another way to give your décor an expensive and more royal look. This can help you render an expensive stance to your not so fancy accessories both in the living room and bedroom. You might also make things seem real by using plastic paints or acrylic paints that form a thick coating over the decorative item. Another way to paint your accessories is to use rich and royal colours like black, blue, red, golden, silver, etc. A normal and usual flower vase can be given a suave touch by the incorporation of the above-mentioned colours. You might as well choose to use these accessories in a mix and match pattern to make them all shine and amplify each other’s presence. Embellish them further with sparkles, shimmery details etc.
Gold has always been the colour of elegance and grace. Spray-painting the objects with gold colour gives the room a shimmery and glittery feel. No matter what, this colour will go with any room decor. The gold spray paint looks great on wall accents and even on furnishings in living room and bedroom. In case you are planning a royal or imperial theme in your house, try spray-painting all your old decorative items to give them a new and fresh look. Also, you might conceal some of the defects or cracks in gold products by spray-painting them with gold spray paint. You may even use gold spray paint on flower vases, hallway, storage items or basically any small collectible that could render a royal stance in full loyalty. This also includes sassy door hangings and handles.
The décor can also be rendered a bright and glossy touch by the use of bright lights and luminance. A pale and dull room with no effective lighting will loose all its charm even if it is equipped with smart accents. So, to highlight even the small collectibles and figurines, try going for smart and effective lighting that enhances the look of any decorative item. You may also go for a backlit false ceiling and LED lamps on crazy ceiling designs that amplify the look of the ceiling. Also incorporating the use of spotlights helps you to further enhance the aura of the decorative items and the room collectively. Try opting for a lavish chandelier made up of stylish glass crystals that make an awesome masterpiece for your living room or dining room.
Real leafs and flowers are used not only to accentuate the beauty of the room but also give a distinctive and unique look. The flowers and leafs allow to bring nature inside the room and also assure a fresher and cooler house. They make a trendy décor with utmost sophistication and charm. They can now even be placed on a vertical wall that can make a great décor in the living room and the bedroom. The planters are not only an outdoor accent. They can very well be combined in patios and indoor conservatories to exude a charming natural delight. You may also use real flowers in expensive vases and smart pots to decorate the room with a natural theme. Furthermore, you may even dry the real flowers and make them as beautiful flower sticks. These can again be painted with golden or silver themes for further enhancement.
Custom-made ornaments are a great source of inspiration and look splendid with mild and lightly toned interiors. Custom-made ornaments can be designed according to your taste or according to the décor. These can also be customised according to the space restraint. In case you are in love with traditional Indian colours and traditional designs, you can customise the ornaments with pictures of elephants and royal patterns. You can also go for brass artifacts that can be designed with bright silver and copper hues. You may also go for carvings and embroidery on cushion covers. You can even go for a self made or custom-made wall hanging that can be arranged according to the layout of the room. You can even embellish them with expensive details like shimmery sequins, golden or silver borders ad even with high quality wood.