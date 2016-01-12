Create a beautiful and cosy reading corner!

Accessories play a major role in any room décor. They are the make or break feature of room decoration that can help you give a unique touch to your room. Even in study areas, small and colourful accessories can make this room more welcoming and inviting. Just because this study is built in a small corner does not mean it cannot be decorated. Try using wall hangings, wall stickers, wall tattoos to make optimum use of wall space. You might also use trendy colours of lampshades and colourful but soothing lighting for an added effect. Use of smart and bright table accents also help you accessorise the place in a neat and organised manner. Try using colourful rugs, figurines and trendy desk organisers for a spectacular effect.

Would you like to make your kid's room more fun-filled and exciting this Christmas? This ideabook by homify is surely going to help you : Make your kid's room colourful this Christmas