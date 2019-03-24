​Handy tips to store your Indian spices

Why look for powdered spices when you can grow them fresh in your garden? Yes, a spice garden is possible in India as well. It does not require a whole lot of space and can easily grow in small pockets as well. Many items can be grown in a home spice garden. These include pepper both black and white, cardamom, mint, coriander, vanilla and even cocoa to just name a few. The spices, however, depend on the locality and weather conditions. These leaves can then be powdered and used as fresh from your small little spice garden. Not only this, you may as well grow some herbs and Ayurveda plants in this cosy space. Try pairing them with your regular plants to make a full-fledged garden. In case you have a bigger space you may opt for coffee plantation as well. You can even bring some herbs inside in planters to fill your house with beautiful aroma. Students, are you looking for some budget tips to design a stylish apartment for yourself? Checkout this ideabook for it is sure to help you : Budget tips to a stylish student apartment