​Handy tips to store your Indian spices

No dish is complete without the basic salt and pepper. Be it any cuisine, spices are the most integral part that holds the whole dish together. Especially in Indian cuisine, spices are responsible for the signature taste and aroma. They are diverse and vary according to the culture and region. Not only taste, spices add a lot of medicinal value of the food as well. However, their structure and composition makes them hard to store. These powder items need to be stored in airtight containers to help repel moisture for longevity. So to help you store your spices neatly and elegantly, we bring you a few ideas that will assist you to organise this important ingredient most efficiently. You can choose any of the below listed ideas according to space availability and the layout of your kitchen. Have a look at the tips below and get inspired!
Magnetic jars are the newest and the latest invention in the spice world. These are small jars fitted with a magnetic plate. These jars are made with a magnetic base and a glass lid on top so that you get a clear look of what is inside. They are available in a variety of shapes and patterns. These jars have a shaker top that can allow an easy outflow of the required amount of spice. These spice jars can easily be placed either horizontally or vertically as per the space availability. You may as well go for colourful magnetic jars to create a smooth array of spice holders. They can very well be placed on the kitchen counter or inside the drawers. These jars are easy to clean and much easy to maintain for a long time. The magnetic jars at times do not even need a special space for storage. They can easily cling on your fridge or any other metallic accessory for further space saving.
Mason jars are an easy way to store anything and everything. These jars are airtight and help to keep moisture at bay. This increases the life of spices and thus makes them a part of your kitchen for long. Mason jars are transparent and thus help you recognise the spices without even opening the jars. The mason jars are available in a variety of shapes and sizes and can either be placed in the drawers or on kitchen counters. Mason jars are also available in coloured glass material that will help give your kitchen an added brightness. These can easily be fitted with a spoon to help you add a small amount of spice each time in your dish. Mason jars can also be arranged in arrays for an added simplicity and grace. They make a great storage item on your kitchen counter.
Most of the modular kitchen designers have started making spice racks in the cabinet doors. This innovative idea will help to organise these minute items effectively in the cabinets without occupying much space. Cabinet doors are always less utilised as more attention is laid on cabinet storage. These cabinet doors are fitted with metallic handles that hold the whole thing together. Spice bottles can be easily placed in these metallic handles that basically act as a great space saver. You may even place large and small bottles and also store bought cardboard boxes inside these cool storage spaces. When going for spice racks on kitchen cabinet doors, try fitting in cabinet lights to assist you in looking for the right material.
Spices can also be stored in drawers of your modular kitchen. Most of the kitchen drawers in India come with a sleek spice container that occupies one cosy corner in the kitchen. These drawers are designed on the regular pull in the front mechanism and designed on easily accessible spaces which most of the times is besides the gas stove. The spices can be stored in the drawers in specified containers so that no powder can be seen spilled over the kitchen counter. You can maintain easy size of bottles and then label each of them for easy recognition. You can even place the store bought packets or bottles directly in these drawers to save counter space.
The most traditional style of the Indian spice box is a masala dabba. This kitchen accessory has been popular since ages. They have been passed on as the most trusted kitchen partner for generations together. There will not be a single household in India that does not have a masala dabba. This storage tool can be constructed in a variety of materials. While stainless steel is the most popular, it is available in plastic variants as well. Tupperware has introduced its own masala box in a variety of colours and shapes. These can be stored easily in kitchen cabinets without much hassle of space. These dabbas can easily store all the basic spices including turmeric, salt, pepper and paprika. Moreover, they can be easily cleaned and maintained just as new for years to come.
Why look for powdered spices when you can grow them fresh in your garden? Yes, a spice garden is possible in India as well. It does not require a whole lot of space and can easily grow in small pockets as well. Many items can be grown in a home spice garden. These include pepper both black and white, cardamom, mint, coriander, vanilla and even cocoa to just name a few. The spices, however, depend on the locality and weather conditions. These leaves can then be powdered and used as fresh from your small little spice garden. Not only this, you may as well grow some herbs and Ayurveda plants in this cosy space. Try pairing them with your regular plants to make a full-fledged garden. In case you have a bigger space you may opt for coffee plantation as well. You can even bring some herbs inside in planters to fill your house with beautiful aroma. Students, are you looking for some budget tips to design a stylish apartment for yourself? Checkout this ideabook for it is sure to help you : Budget tips to a stylish student apartment