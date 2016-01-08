6 Themes and concepts to apply in your house

Thought magenta looks bright and harsh to many, it is the colour of universal harmony and represents caring, sharing and emotional balance. The decorator has used this colour in the bedroom to bring peaceful and harmonious sleep to the young teen that owns this room. As the room is tiny and rectangular the ordinary colours would make it look even smaller so bright neon like tone enhances its angles and layout. The large magenta poster in headrest area with black outline enhances the white bedspread in partnership with lighter magenta coverlet.

The walls, door and window are in black to provide a stable background to the bright magenta roof and floor which give a nightclub like atmosphere to the room. Even the small study alcove in the corner has been wall papered in magenta with monochrome designs to retain the color symmetry. Small colorful floating shelves on the wall appear like colorful pieces of a puzzle against the wall background.