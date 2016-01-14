Furnishing an Apartment: A Beginners Guide

A balcony is a wonderful addition in any apartment. It provides that small piece of the outdoors that is often missing in apartment living. If you are lucky enough to have a balcony in your apartment, be sure to make the most of it. Balconies can be used for so many purposes. Most people use a balcony to escape from a stuffy living space to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. They often have a couple of chairs and a table. Whatever size your balcony is there is always new ways to use this extra space. Try growing flowers or herbs on the balcony. This can take up very little room, and be very rewarding. This balcony is very small but is being used to its full potential. It is being used to relax in the bright coloured chair, as a small garden with flowers, and as an outside office with the laptop shelf. This is a great example of a productive balcony space. This laptop shelf is made by Studio Michael Hilgers in Berlin.

Designing a new apartment can be both a daunting task and an exciting prospect. This is the opportunity to create your own personal space. Before making any big decision be sure to have a plan. Consider how the space will be used? who will be using it? and what style you are looking for? When these choices are made, the fun part can begin, the planning and decorating stage. Be sure to allow plenty of storage space in the design. Consider including items that have multiple functions to save space. These are just a few ideas on how to furnish an apartment, for more ideas see Home Décor Ideas for a Small Apartment.