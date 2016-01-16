Bedroom wallpaper ideas that surprise

Wallpaper can do wonders for a bedroom—it can change the color scheme of the bedroom without having to paint the walls, and it can add new patterns and textures to the room as well. The right wallpaper can liven up the bedroom, make it more sexy, and more interesting as well. Wallpaper can be used in various ways. This idea guide will discuss some tips on how to use wallpaper in the bedroom. Let's check out some of these ideas shall we? We hope you find some new and interesting ideas for your bedroom wallpaper here.
If you want your bedroom to look like one unified whole, we suggest matching the wallpaper with the headboard of your bed. This will also give your bedroom an elegant and sophisticated look. Pictured here we see the green wallpaper matched with the green trimmings on the headboard of the bed.
One way to use wallpaper in the bedroom is to match the wallpaper with the bedding. Pictured here we see the rich red of the rose wallpaper behind the bed matched with a slightly different shade of red used on the bedding. The wallpaper you see here is designed by Artmodel based in Turkey.
Wallpaper can be used to create different zones in your bedroom. For example, you can have a more visually stimulating wallpaper in the work space of your bedroom, while you can have a more calming wallpaper in the sleeping area. Pictured here, we see a little niche area created with all the shoes on display and the wallpaper depicting various kinds of shoes. A dressing table and wardrobe will make this dressing area complete.
Wallpaper can be employed to set the colour scheme for your bedroom. You may want to choose a wallpaper with just one dominant colour for this purpose. Pictured here, we see that a neutral cream colour has been chosen for the colour scheme in this bedroom. The wallpaper used here is a creamy colour with patterns of palm trees in a slightly darker shade. The brilliant thing about wallpaper is that there is a myriad of colors and patterns to choose from. Browse through wallpaper designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Wallpaper can be used to make a statement wall easily and without much effort. Making a statement or creating a statement wall usually involves something that is outstanding, unexpected, or simply surprising. Pictured here, we see the surprising effect of the three dimensional wallpaper creating a whole new atmosphere in the bedroom.The wallpaper makes the bedroom look as if it is in another place altogether and gives it a raw industrial design look.
Sometimes all you need to do is to break the unwritten rules a bit in order to create an interesting effect. One way to do this is to wallpaper the ceiling instead of the walls for an example. It could be interesting to have patterns on the ceiling for a change. You could even have a ceiling of stars if you like. The sky or maybe the ceiling is the limit when it comes to unleashing your creative power in your home.