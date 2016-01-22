Enliven your dining room using recycled materials

One table and few chairs, that is all a dining room is about, however the dining room is often treated like the center of the home, especially by food lovers. A good ambiance can make food seem tastier, it can make simple lunches and dinners more inviting, appetizing and interesting.
There are so many creative ideas that, can turn a simple dining room into a lively and fun place to hang around. So why not just update this joyful area of the house using some recycled materials. Give your dining room an all new and refreshing look this new year with these simple and easy ideas using recycled materials.
If you wish to increase the seating on your dining room, or have some broken chairs, try going for a mix and match using some old recycled chairs and give your dining room a rustic touch. You can repaint the old ones, to keep the uniformity in rawness. Just add a few mismatched chairs, accessorise with a complimenting hanging light and bring in a new fresh look to your old dining room, without pondering over the budget a lot.
Deal wood, also known as reclaimed wood and considered soft as compared to teak is also a good option for a dining table. Since it can not be moulded in various shapes and can not be carved upon, it makes it a very reasonable and a perfect choice for a simple dining table. Team this simple table with the chairs of your choice, uni-color or multi-color and revamp your dining room in an environment friendly way.
Add a dash of colour to your dining room, by throwing in a rug and some cushions. When you need a change in the dining room and do not wish to replace or redo the furniture, this simple trick does the needful. Pick the cushions from colours of your choice and arrange them in the order of your preference, a gradient, or a repetitive pattern and create a new look for your dining room. Add a complimenting rug to complete the look and accessorise the table with some matching pots and vases.
When space is a constraint, and one can not fit the traditional dining table in it, this simple and soft setting makes up for the dining table and at the same time gives a modern look to the home. Invest in a small table, preferably round to soften the symmetry. Arrange some plastic chairs in a well lit area to create a contemporary cafe feel and enjoy a modern and chic dining room.
Give a complete makeover to your dining room by replacing old chair covers and curtains. Choose a shiny fabric, in velvet, satin or silk and get the chairs covered in it, after adding foam, adding crystal stones onto the depressions in the backrest is sure to give the chairs a complete royal look. Alternately choosing an earthen colour fabric in jute or thick rough linen for the base and complimenting it with a bright colour at the back also gives a bright and subtle look to the chairs. This stunning decor has been designed by Interior desires. When it comes to fabric, the choice of colours and textures is unlimited, so one can totally immerse in the experience of experimenting and renovating.
Brighten the center of the house by spraying those old dining chairs in bright colours. A bright well lit dining area can elevate the mood after a long rough day. Bright colour therapy can help re-energize while having dinner. The only cost involved is the spray paint. So get creative with your choice of paints and colours and have an absolutely new look without spending a lot of money. Pair it up with a neutral rug, some cushions and remember to keep the table simple to mantain the balance.
Go creative by using small and long wood pieces to construct a new mosaic table. This non uniform table top looks very attractive and gives a contemporary look to the dining room. This mosaic table can be covered with a glass top if a smooth surface is required, or left just as it is if a rugged look is desired. This table goes equally well with black, white or colored chairs, and will definitely elevate the beauty of the space it is placed in.
Due to our regular busy schedules, we do not have time to enjoy the luxury of a large dining table, many times a small dining setting with stools instead of chairs presents an efficient solution. When there is a space constraint, stools can be fitted below the table, and taken out when needed. Tree trunk stools give a very stylish yet rustic look, and are a great choice with respect to durability. These tree trunk stools, complimented with a low table and a rug are the right ingredients for a unique and stylish dining room.
Good news for the trend followers, chalk-paint is undoubtedly the latest and simplest current dining room trend. Even the simplest of tables and chairs can give you the typical European country feel with chalk paint. When it comes to colours there are quite a few choices like white, turquoise, red, rust and green. White chalk-painted chairs complimented with blue cushions look great in any lighting. This kind of setting does not need any rug or accessories. Who would not want to enjoy a great ambiance, with just some candle light?
These are some ideas that are created using organic material keeping a budget in mind. Recreate the dining room with these ideas and enjoy your food to the maximum! If you liked the tips in this ideabook, here is another ideabook on dining room decor: Which table to choose for your dining room or kitchen