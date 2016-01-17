How to organise the house for guests

During the weekend, many of us expect guests in our homes. While it is lovely having guests around, it can also be stressful if the house is not organized properly for guests. In order for everyone to be comfortable and have a good visit, some preparation needs to take place at home. This idea guide will discuss some tips on how to organize the house for guests. Let's browse through some of these ideas shall we? We hope you will find some new and interesting ideas which you can use at home here.
Having guests at home means that there will be more people to feed, so prepare sufficient dinnerware and store it in an easily accessible area. The best way to do this is to get a mobile kitchen storage unit like the one pictured here. Just a simple shelving unit with wheels at the bottom will do the trick. This way you can move it around and bring it closer to the table you are serving on without having to run up and down for plates and cutlery. Last but not least, impress your guests and make them feel special by getting a set of classic wine glasses or handmade plates. Browse through crockery and glassware here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Having guests at home means you need to make space for more things. For example, one guest may bring two pairs of shoes and if you have three guests visiting then you will need to store 6 pairs of shoes. So make sure you prepare sufficient storage space for your guests. Pictured here, we see that the hallway space has been maximized by installing cupboards and shoe racks for storage.
If you don't have a guestroom, the easiest way to make room for guests is to get a sofa bed for the living room. The sofa bed is a piece of multi-functional furniture that can be used both as a sofa and a bed. The sofa bed pictured here is available from Gamamobel Spain.
Keep in mind that guests will probably bring their bag of toiletries with them, so make sure there is enough space in the bathroom for extra bottles of soap and shampoo. Adequate bathroom shelving is essential for keeping the bathroom clutter free and guests comfortable. Pictured here, we see a type of bathroom shelving that can be easily attached to the corner of the shower area.
Make use of small spaces like the laundry room to store things away temporarily. Maybe there is a shelf in the living room that is taking up too much space, so just put it in the laundry room until your guests leave. Try to put away things you won't be using when your guests are around so that everyone has more space and can be more comfortable.
If you have a garage at home, you can temporarily convert the garage space into a tavern where you can have enough space for a big feast. For example, if you plan to have a barbecue and you have limited garden space, utilizing the garage space to host guests could be a good idea. We hope you have found some good ideas about how to organise your home for guests. For more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at 7 ways to turn any space into a guestroom.