How to organise the house for guests

Having guests at home means that there will be more people to feed, so prepare sufficient dinnerware and store it in an easily accessible area. The best way to do this is to get a mobile kitchen storage unit like the one pictured here. Just a simple shelving unit with wheels at the bottom will do the trick. This way you can move it around and bring it closer to the table you are serving on without having to run up and down for plates and cutlery. Last but not least, impress your guests and make them feel special by getting a set of classic wine glasses or handmade plates. Browse through crockery and glassware here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.