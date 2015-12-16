Colors add various positive vibrations to a home and can breathe life into it. In this idea guide, we are going to discuss some brilliant ways to give your home a colour fix. Using colour is very much a part of Indian culture and tradition and it is a splendid way to express pride in our culture. So if you're aching for more color in your home, you are not alone in this, especially in India. Let's check out some of these ideas shall we? We hope you will find some new and interesting ideas here.
The first impression of a home starts with the entrance so it makes sense to make it pop and stand out. Using colour can make the entrance pop. Pictured here, we see an entrance highlighted with a beautiful turquoise color used on the door and a bright orange rug on the floor mirrored by the glow of orange lights in the false ceiling above.The lighting helps to bring attention to the striking colors used at the entrance.
Add a splash of colour in unsuspecting places. For example, you can employ bright coloured garden furniture as pictured here. Here the garden furniture has been used in the balcony, but you can use it inside the house as well to add an extra twist to your design story.
The kitchen is usually neglected when it comes to colour somehow, so why not give it a little bit of attention. You can use colourful wall tiles in the kitchen or a bright colored kitchen counter top as pictured here. Here we see patchwork tiles with different patterns combined to give this lovely kitchen a bohemian touch. Browse through modern tile designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Mixing different patterns together can add life to a room and a sense of vitality to the atmosphere. Pictured here we see various colorful floral patterns being mismatched. Even the cupboard has been decorated with a floral pattern and presents a striking pink color to match. Mixing different patterns is the essence of the eclectic style, an interior design style that is currently trendy.
Paper white walls can be boring and lifeless. Add color to the wall with colorful posters. Pictured here, we see an iconic pop art poster of Mata Hari, the exotic Dutch dancer and courtesan that was accused of being a spy and executed by the French firing squad. Colorful posters can be very inspiring, and more so if they depict iconic characters.
Bedrooms are easy to dress up in color and bold patterns; all you have to do is get your hands on some bedding with vibrant colors and bold patterns. Pictured here, we see a beautiful design and lovely colors being used on the bedding. This bedding is designed by Fatfatiya Design, interior designers and decorators based in Jaipur.
Add a splash of colour to the floor with a funky, colorful carpet. Adding color to the walls is regular, but adding colour to the floor is a bit more unusual and unique. Most homes have plain floors that could use a bit of colour to liven them up. Pictured here, we see a funky pop art print of David Bowie. We hope you found some new and interesting ways of adding color to your home through this guide. For more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at 6 tips to add color to the bathroom.