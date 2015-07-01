Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The transparent house

Luke Riley Luke Riley
Richmond, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

It’s not everyday that we are able to present a home that is something completely out of the ordinary, but this is one of those occasions. Culmax were provided with the design brief outlining their clients desire for their traditional home to be extended and reconfigured to reflect a more modern home. Their traditional London residence had served them well, however, it was no longer able to provided them with the lifestyle that they desired. The design response was to fuse the homes traditional architecture with a new modern rear exterior and internal spaces. 

All lit up

Richmond, London Maxlight Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Maxlight

Richmond, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

From the rear exterior, the home presents itself as a symmetrical and open façade thanks to large panes of glazing. The traditional bricks have been replaced by entire walls of transparent glass.  

Hints of antiquity

Richmond, London Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Maxlight

Richmond, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

Internally, it was decided that the home was to be of an all-white colour scheme to create a lighter, more defined living space. Unlike most homes that employ an all-white scheme; here there are hints of both traditional and contemporary styles. An antique timber mantel piece, complete with intricate period detailing, has been chosen as a tasteful reminder of the homes traditional legacy. Elsewhere, traditional and contemporary furnishings sit side by side to create a room full of intriguing decorative statements. 

All-white in here

Richmond, London Maxlight Minimalist windows & doors
Maxlight

Richmond, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

Culmax have linked the internal zones of the home together with a huge open plan layout. External zones are encompassed also thanks to the glazing that extends across the entire rear wall. 

Like a cloud

Richmond, London Maxlight Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Maxlight

Richmond, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

We've seen many floating staircases on homify but few are as spectacular as the one here. Admire how the partnership of the soft timber grain and the glass balustrade creates the sense that the materials are almost weightless. 

The gathering point

Richmond, London Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Maxlight

Richmond, London

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

Thanks to a thoughtful and coherent sense of design, the remodelled traditional home retains its charming warmth without sacrificing for modernity's clean aesthetic. The living room encompasses a welcoming family setting with two long couches paired with countless pillows and a throw-blanket. Perfect for nights of snuggling with loved ones. Centrally, the coffee table is filled intriguing ornaments and decorative items that really brings interest to the space.  

To see more incredible homes click below for a new house of sheer glass that's bound to surprise you with its minimal interior layout. 

An incredible home by the woods

A dream seaside escape
What is your opinion of the homes modern design? Let us know in the comments section. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks