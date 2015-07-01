The transparent house

It’s not everyday that we are able to present a home that is something completely out of the ordinary, but this is one of those occasions. Culmax were provided with the design brief outlining their clients desire for their traditional home to be extended and reconfigured to reflect a more modern home. Their traditional London residence had served them well, however, it was no longer able to provided them with the lifestyle that they desired. The design response was to fuse the homes traditional architecture with a new modern rear exterior and internal spaces.
From the rear exterior, the home presents itself as a symmetrical and open façade thanks to large panes of glazing. The traditional bricks have been replaced by entire walls of transparent glass.
Internally, it was decided that the home was to be of an all-white colour scheme to create a lighter, more defined living space. Unlike most homes that employ an all-white scheme; here there are hints of both traditional and contemporary styles. An antique timber mantel piece, complete with intricate period detailing, has been chosen as a tasteful reminder of the homes traditional legacy. Elsewhere, traditional and contemporary furnishings sit side by side to create a room full of intriguing decorative statements.
Culmax have linked the internal zones of the home together with a huge open plan layout. External zones are encompassed also thanks to the glazing that extends across the entire rear wall.
We've seen many floating staircases on homify but few are as spectacular as the one here. Admire how the partnership of the soft timber grain and the glass balustrade creates the sense that the materials are almost weightless.
Thanks to a thoughtful and coherent sense of design, the remodelled traditional home retains its charming warmth without sacrificing for modernity's clean aesthetic. The living room encompasses a welcoming family setting with two long couches paired with countless pillows and a throw-blanket. Perfect for nights of snuggling with loved ones. Centrally, the coffee table is filled intriguing ornaments and decorative items that really brings interest to the space.
