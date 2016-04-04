Selection of potted flowering plants based on one's character

This image is of a delicate and beautiful orchid plant. One might think that orchids are hard to take care of or even to keep alive: that couldn't be further from the truth. Orchids are ideal for those on the go, the independent ones that don't necessarily remember to water plants or prune them. The orchid thrives when it is forgotten: it needs to be watered only once or twice a month and to be kept in a spot that gets a few hours of sun.