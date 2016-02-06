Choose the perfect kitchen sink

When starting the design and construction of a new home a few details must be considered before installing the kitchen sink. First of all: double or single sink? One must determine how often will the sink be used, how many people will be living in that home, what will be the main purpose(s) of the sink and how much space is available? If many people use the kitchen sink, a double one would be more appropriate but for a small flat with one or two people, a single sink is better. Here are a few pointers on the kind of sink to opt for.
With new technologies and advances being made everyday, new kinds of materials are available for kitchen sinks. One of them is a synthetic material that is highly resistant to high temperatures and easy to clean. These types of sinks are also a healthy decision since they are made of a material that will not release toxic resins in the air after installation.
The first image is that of a stainless steel sink commonly found in a large number of kitchen. The reasons for this are simple: firstly, there is a wide range of models and varieties of stainless sinks to choose from, secondly, this type of material is hygienic and thirdly, it has a high resistance which means that the lifespan of a stainless steel kitchen sink is much larger. This design has been crafted by Tabary & Le Lay Global Design.
The traditional stainless steel kitchen sink can be matched with other materials such as this colourful cherry red tinted glass. This mix greatly enhances the appeal of the kitchen and it offers the possibility of many colour to choose from. A touch of colour can go a long way to enliven a kitchen.
For a stylish and durable option, a kitchen sink made of natural stone is the appropriate choice. Stones are a reminder of the water element which is fitting when used for a sink. Stone is a strong material that will stand the test of time. A kitchen sink made of natural stone will bring a class and a touch of timeless beauty to the kitchen.
The classic ceramic kitchen sink has always had a special place in kitchens. The overall look of a ceramic sink is very chic and elegant. A sink made of ceramic is also highly resistant, easy to clean and will be stain free. These factors are to be considered when choosing the material for the kitchen sink