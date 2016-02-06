Choose the perfect kitchen sink

When starting the design and construction of a new home a few details must be considered before installing the kitchen sink. First of all: double or single sink? One must determine how often will the sink be used, how many people will be living in that home, what will be the main purpose(s) of the sink and how much space is available? If many people use the kitchen sink, a double one would be more appropriate but for a small flat with one or two people, a single sink is better. Here are a few pointers on the kind of sink to opt for.