Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Choose the perfect kitchen sink

Ronda Cochroche Ronda Cochroche
The rolling house, Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY KitchenSinks & taps Iron/Steel Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

When starting the design and construction of a new home a few details must be considered before installing the kitchen sink. First of all: double or single sink? One must determine how often will the sink be used, how many people will be living in that home, what will be the main purpose(s) of the sink and how much space is available? If many people use the kitchen sink, a double one would be more appropriate but for a small flat with one or two people, a single sink is better. Here are a few pointers on the kind of sink to opt for.

Synthetic material

Hampton Kitchen homify KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood Red
homify

Hampton Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

With new technologies and advances being made everyday, new kinds of materials are available for kitchen sinks. One of them is a synthetic material that is highly resistant to high temperatures and easy to clean. These types of sinks are also a healthy decision since they are made of a material that will not release toxic resins in the air after installation.

Stainless steel

Inox work plan Frédéric TABARY KitchenSinks & taps Iron/Steel Multicolored
Frédéric TABARY

Inox work plan

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

The first image is that of a stainless steel sink commonly found in a large number of kitchen. The reasons for this are simple: firstly, there is a wide range of models and varieties of stainless sinks to choose from, secondly, this type of material is hygienic and thirdly, it has a high resistance which means that the lifespan of a stainless steel kitchen sink is much larger. This design has been crafted by Tabary & Le Lay Global Design.

Colourful glass

Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback Affleck Property Services KitchenSinks & taps Metallic/Silver
Affleck Property Services

Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback

Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

The traditional stainless steel kitchen sink can be matched with other materials such as this colourful cherry red tinted glass. This mix greatly enhances the appeal of the kitchen and it offers the possibility of many colour to choose from. A touch of colour can go a long way to enliven a kitchen.

Natural stone

Cucina rustica con lavello e piano cucina in pietra, CusenzaMarmi CusenzaMarmi KitchenSinks & taps Marble Grey
CusenzaMarmi

CusenzaMarmi
CusenzaMarmi
CusenzaMarmi

For a stylish and durable option, a kitchen sink made of natural stone is the appropriate choice. Stones are a reminder of the water element which is fitting when used for a sink. Stone is a strong material that will stand the test of time. A kitchen sink made of natural stone will bring a class and a touch of timeless beauty to the kitchen.

Ceramic sink

Tribo, Melissa vilar Melissa vilar KitchenSinks & taps Ceramic White
Melissa vilar

Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar

The classic ceramic kitchen sink has always had a special place in kitchens. The overall look of a ceramic sink is very chic and elegant. A sink made of ceramic is also highly resistant, easy to clean and will be stain free. These factors are to be considered when choosing the material for the kitchen sink

​How to decorate a bedroom for a newlywed couple?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks