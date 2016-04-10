What are ventilated facades which are also known as double-skin facades? It consists of the construction of a building that has two skins placed one over each other with a space in between that permits an air and water flow through them. The ventilation between the two skins can come from a mechanical fan system or it can be naturally ventilated. Opting for this kind of construction will greatly help reduce an energy bill. Also, Here are a few tips related to ventilated facades.
A major problem that arrises when living or working in a city is the sound pollution or the surrounding noise. Concentration is necessary when working on a project or task and it will not be attained when surrounded with loud noise. The ventilated facades system remedies this problem by offering a space between the two skins of the facade of a building that will buffer incoming noises and offer a home or a working place that isn't crowded with unwanted sounds. The design of the current image is made by Padarrpan Architects.
The wet veneer systems aren't the best system to opt for nowadays. A wet veneer system is a construction made of veneer claddings that normally consist of clay bricks, stones, concrete bricks or blocks veneers with mortar joints installed on the foundations of a house or building with a cavity of a minimum 40 mm. This process is used to let the outside waters to be passed out and away from the house to avoid water damages. This older technique has some utility to it but double ventilated facades or double skin facades permit the same water rerouting but with a more modern technological approach.
The regular ventilation system approach has been used for a while now, but new technological capabilities are available that offer a variety of advantages. One of them is how easily and how quickly the installation of ventilated facades can be. The focus of the construction of the home will then be diverted to other important factors after the quick installation is complete.
A second advantage to ventilated facades is that they will keep the heat in during the colder months of the year. They will also help in an opposite setting where the air flow will maintain the cool air inside during the warmer months. While pushing the hot air outside and keeping the cooler air in, the ventilated facades system will provide the perfect room temperature anywhere around the globe.
Having too much humidity in a home can lead to a lot of problems throughout the home. Whether the issues that arise are of a structural or form in the foundations of the house, humidity is to be avoided at all costs. Humidity can lead to rotting walls that create toxic fungi, mould, health problems and many others. The ventilated facades system will make sure the the water doesn't linger inside by streaming it outwards the building.