What are ventilated facades which are also known as double-skin facades? It consists of the construction of a building that has two skins placed one over each other with a space in between that permits an air and water flow through them. The ventilation between the two skins can come from a mechanical fan system or it can be naturally ventilated. Opting for this kind of construction will greatly help reduce an energy bill. Also, Here are a few tips related to ventilated facades.