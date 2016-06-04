Your browser is out-of-date.

It's time to make your home more energy efficient

Modern houses
When going on the endeavour of a green building construction, the location and layout design of the building play an important part. One can renovate their current home to apply energy efficient and self-sustaining processes from the design to the construction that will last throughout the life-cycle of the house. Having an energy efficient home will result in noticeable energy savings. Here are a few pointers for saving energy in a house.

For the purpose of constructing an energy efficient home, an important factor is that the house must be completely sealed which means that the house has no leaks and will not let any heat or air slip escape, in and out of that home. This means that any material, i-e concrete, wood, steel etc., can be chosen for a green house as long as there are no leaks. Then all that is required is the layout and design of that home.

Passive house
A new concept of energy efficient housing has been developed to obtain a green building. An article from The New York Times, written by Tom Zeller Jr., defined it as such: The term passive house (Passivhaus in German) refers to a rigorous, voluntary standard for energy efficiency in a building, reducing its ecological footprint.. The end result of this kind of construction makes an ultra-low energy consuming home that needs a very small amount of energy for heating or cooling the home.The current image is an example of a passive house construction by Maisons Loginter.

Modern dining room
For a passive house, that building will be self-sufficient by creating its own heating and by being highly insulated so that no heat escapes and no outside air enters the home. A green house requires that the least amount of fossel-fulled resources are utilised. Often, architects and designers will opt for solar heating, wind power and geothermal installations to heat the home.

Modern bathroom
An eco-frame house can be built with natural, non-toxic and renewable resources such as wood fibre, hemp and sheep's wool. These materials greatly reduce the house's carbon-monoxide emissions as well as saving a great amount of money on the power bill. This goes along with using renewable energy to heat one's eco-friendly home that is previously mentioned.

Modern style bedroom
What is a bioclimatic house? It is defined as archi­tec­ture that is connected and related to the environment and Nature. It is the design of a house that considers the surrounding cli­mate and the environmental conditions of where the house is built. The goal is to ameliorate and optimise the heating comfort inside the home. It avoids dependance on mechanical and operational systems.

