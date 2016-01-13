Have a feng shui bedroom in your home

Feng shui is the science of flow of energy, and it is said to help in improving interpersonal relationships, physical well being and success. Living in a home designed/decorated with respect to Feng Shui leads to better health, sharper and clearer thoughts and amiable relations.
The bedroom is the most comforting space in a person's home. It deserves to be designed with thoughtful care to help it serve the purpose of providing relaxation. Designing the bedroom keeping feng shui in mind can elevate the positive energy of the body and improve family life. At times there are reasons (sometimes budget and sometimes emotional) that restrain a person from renovating the room, and the good news is there are some small workarounds that can give some part of the benefit, like letting the morning sunlight and fresh morning breeze in the room brings in positive energy. Here are some quick and easy tips for designing a Feng Shui bedroom.
A bedroom should have calm and relaxing colours preferably on the walls. Feng Shui does not recommend an all white or black and white bedroom as these colours do not reflect positive energy. At the same time, shades of red and orange should also be avoided as they reflect a lot of radiant energy which can hinder relaxation and good sleep.
Earthen shades or the shades from beige to brown, and shades of green work well to make one feel relaxed and energised. If repainting the room is still a little far off, one can always go for curtains in these colours to get benefit.
The most important piece of furniture in the bedroom is undoubtedly the bed. What better than a nice looking and comfortable bed that ensures a relaxing retreat after a long day. As per feng shui the bed should be well accessible from both sides and the back of the bed should always be against a wall. Feng shui recommends avoiding metal in the bed headrest as it interferes with the flow of magnetic energy. Who would not want to relax their tired body in a dim lit bedroom with a comfortable and cozy bed. Invest in a good pillow too, to completely immerse yourself in relaxation.
The energy that one stores all night, can find an exit from the feet when they touch the floor in the morning. Feng Shui recommends use of organic materials for flooring in the bedroom. Use of an organic flooring would not only preserve the energy, but also add earthen colour in the bedroom. An alternate is to use rugs near the bed in earthen colors where one steps down in the morning. Rugs add colour and texture to the bedroom and make them even more inviting.
Sleeping in a disorganised room will lead to disorganised thoughts. As per Feng Shui, the bedroom should especially be free of clutter (actually the entire house should) since clutter attracts negative energy. As a rule of thumb, the more storage space one has in the house, the more clutter one accumulates. In order to avoid clutter, there should be minimal storage space in the bedroom. If the room is large in size and one needs to have wardrobes, try to have them cleaned and free of clutter at least once a month.
Mirrors are a great asset in a room decor. They give an illusion of space and reflect light. As per Feng Shui, mirrors reflect the energy that falls onto them, and hardly absorbs any. Therefore it is important to place the mirror strategically so that it reflects positive energy in the room. A mirror should not be in front of a setting sun, rather place it where it reflects the rising sun if possible. A mirror should not reflect a distorted image and should be without any cracks.A positive self image resides in a positive reflection.
With the ever increasing number of channels and entertainment all around, it is irresistible to have a television set right in the bedroom and enjoy it while retiring for the day. However, if Feng Shui is considered, a television should not be a part of the bedroom decor. Presence of its own magnetic and electronic field destroys the good feng shui energy in the bedroom. Scientifically also, the electromagnetic field is not very good for health. There are more reasons to shift that television outside of your room and enjoy distraction free relaxation.
Keeping a green plant in the bedroom is said to keep the energies alive and promote better health and cordial relationships. Fast growing climbers and creepers should ideally be avoided as they are said to increase chaos and bring a lot of movement. Plants with thorns and sharp leaves should also be avoided as per Feng Shui. Feng Shui recommends water lily often called the fortune plant, it is the perfect plant to keep indoors and is easy to maintain as well. Similarly one can also keep a twig cutting from a money plant in a vase with water to get the same benefit. All these ideas are sure to increase the flow of good energy in bedroom. However moderation is the key, since excess of anything does not give desirable results. Did you like these tips? to read more interesting idea books on feng shui have a look at this ideabook on A quick guide to feng shui