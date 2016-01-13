Have a feng shui bedroom in your home

Feng shui is the science of flow of energy, and it is said to help in improving interpersonal relationships, physical well being and success. Living in a home designed/decorated with respect to Feng Shui leads to better health, sharper and clearer thoughts and amiable relations.

The bedroom is the most comforting space in a person's home. It deserves to be designed with thoughtful care to help it serve the purpose of providing relaxation. Designing the bedroom keeping feng shui in mind can elevate the positive energy of the body and improve family life. At times there are reasons (sometimes budget and sometimes emotional) that restrain a person from renovating the room, and the good news is there are some small workarounds that can give some part of the benefit, like letting the morning sunlight and fresh morning breeze in the room brings in positive energy. Here are some quick and easy tips for designing a Feng Shui bedroom.