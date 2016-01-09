A bizarre home full of style

Architecture and design have completely revolutionised with time. The regular and usual shaped designs are not in trend any more. They have been replaced by modern and contemporary designs that involve bizarre patterns and vivid colours. So, today we introduce you to a similar house in Hyderabad designed by Vasantha architects and interior designers that incorporates the most unique and innovative designs of beds and bedrooms. Stay tuned to experience a totally new definition of residence.
The living room is designed in a very simplistic manner. The beige coloured sofa set totally blends in with the lightly toned interiors creating a complete unified effect. The textured accent wall has the similar toned wallpaper, which is brightly enhanced using darker wooden wall accents. The centrally placed dark rug is in line with the dark wooden accents and lends the room a subtle brightness.
One of the bedrooms of this classy house is built in the form of a Yatch. The bed has a metallic base in the form of a yatch with beautiful wallpaper in the background that renders the complete look of this royal boat. The other interiors of this room are kept subtle to highlight this impressive nautical theme. Even the rug is designed in the perfect harmonious style and exudes the effect of ripples in the sea.
The second bedroom is a cool concoction of colours. It seems the owner got really bored of the regular patterns of bed and thus even in this room has incorporated a round bed that sits perfectly in one corner flanked by bright colours on both sides. To highlight this white beauty, the interiors of the room are done in vivid shades. Use of natural green and sea blue colours make an ideal combination that is further enhanced by stylish white accents.
The dining room is in pristine white. Every single wall and accessory blend in with each other to create a unified effect. Use of colourful crockery adds a little colour to this fairy tale inspired room. The dining table is done in pure white and imparts a pure spic and span stance. Don’t forget to notice the small aquarium at the top shelf. A holy sculpture on one side further makes this area more personalised and welcoming.
The second bedroom has spectacular wallpaper on the opposite side of the round bed. This wallpaper is done with dark blue colour and shimmery silver lines in between for an added glamorous effect. Moreover, this wallpaper accentuates the white interiors like the door and the walls and looks absolutely stunning against the white circular bed. A green chaise lounge in the corner easily blends with the aquatic theme of the room and with its unique placement makes the room look bigger and brighter.
A fleet of sleek staircase combines the two floors. This house has a mezzanine converted into a cosy seating area that is in symmetry with the main living room. Similar tones are used here as well. However, this room is made brighter by the use of vivid cushions and colourful accents that add brightness to the area. A contrasting area rug gives this place a distinct uniqueness.