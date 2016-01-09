Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A bizarre home full of style

HOMIFY001 HOMIFY001
A Simple Cool Looking Interiors & Design For Our Client Mr.Varun Sandesh, Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID) Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Loading admin actions …

Architecture and design have completely revolutionised with time. The regular and usual shaped designs are not in trend any more. They have been replaced by modern and contemporary designs that involve bizarre patterns and vivid colours. So, today we introduce you to a similar house in Hyderabad designed by Vasantha architects and interior designers that incorporates the most unique and innovative designs of beds and bedrooms. Stay tuned to experience a totally new definition of residence.

Stylish living room

Hall view 2 Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

Hall view 2

Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

The living room is designed in a very simplistic manner. The beige coloured sofa set totally blends in with the lightly toned interiors creating a complete unified effect. The textured accent wall has the similar toned wallpaper, which is brightly enhanced using darker wooden wall accents. The centrally placed dark rug is in line with the dark wooden accents and lends the room a subtle brightness.

Yatch repose

Bedroom 2 Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

Bedroom 2

Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

One of the bedrooms of this classy house is built in the form of a Yatch. The bed has a metallic base in the form of a yatch with beautiful wallpaper in the background that renders the complete look of this royal boat. The other interiors of this room are kept subtle to highlight this impressive nautical theme. Even the rug is designed in the perfect harmonious style and exudes the effect of ripples in the sea.

Rotunda

Bedroom 3 Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

Bedroom 3

Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

The second bedroom is a cool concoction of colours. It seems the owner got really bored of the regular patterns of bed and thus even in this room has incorporated a round bed that sits perfectly in one corner flanked by bright colours on both sides. To highlight this white beauty, the interiors of the room are done in vivid shades. Use of natural green and sea blue colours make an ideal combination that is further enhanced by stylish white accents.

Eat in style

Dining Hall Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

Dining Hall

Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

The dining room is in pristine white. Every single wall and accessory blend in with each other to create a unified effect. Use of colourful crockery adds a little colour to this fairy tale inspired room. The dining table is done in pure white and imparts a pure spic and span stance. Don’t forget to notice the small aquarium at the top shelf. A holy sculpture on one side further makes this area more personalised and welcoming.

Stylish wallpaper

Bedroom 3 View 2 Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

Bedroom 3 View 2

Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

The second bedroom has spectacular wallpaper on the opposite side of the round bed. This wallpaper is done with dark blue colour and shimmery silver lines in between for an added glamorous effect. Moreover, this wallpaper accentuates the white interiors like the door and the walls and looks absolutely stunning against the white circular bed. A green chaise lounge in the corner easily blends with the aquatic theme of the room and with its unique placement makes the room look bigger and brighter.

Additional seating

Drawing Room Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

Drawing Room

Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

A fleet of sleek staircase combines the two floors. This house has a mezzanine converted into a cosy seating area that is in symmetry with the main living room.  Similar tones are used here as well. However, this room is made brighter by the use of vivid cushions and colourful accents that add brightness to the area. A contrasting area rug gives this place a distinct uniqueness. Ever seen a house with a majestic feel? Checkout this architecture for it's truly a visual delight : A home with a majestic touch 

Making the most of your compact kitchen
Did you like the boat shaped bed? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks