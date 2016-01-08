​A simple house with opulent details

The home theatre is the most impressive part of the house. This room is given a warm and cosy feeling with the help of subtle interiors that also help to provide great picture clarity with no exertion to the eyes. Even the flooring and the ceiling sing a harmonious tune along with the other interiors of this room. Swarthy seating is provided that lends an unhindered view from all directions.

