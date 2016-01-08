​A simple house with opulent details

Simple things never go out of fashion. They are for a lifetime. On the same lines, we bring to you an apartment that is designed with simple yet elegant features, which are based on sheer opulence. Designed by Archana Shah & associates, this apartment speaks volumes about the unmatched power of simple and subtle designs. It is a rich blend of modern furnishings and contemporary patterns. Make a note of the home theatre in specific, as this is the signature feature of remarkable wealth and richness.
The living room is a broad mix of light and bright patterns. A huge sofa set along with traditional Indian chaise lounge chairs occupies major space of the room. It surely makes a comfortable and impressive seating area. The coffee table in between is designed in a unique zigzag pattern with a contemporary layout. This room has mute interiors with a huge glass window that further adds to the unique charm. As you can see, the windows are not covered with curtains but with fabric blinders that are totally in line with the interior décor.
The other beautiful room that signifies opulence is the gym or the workout room. This room is given a simple and subtle aura by the use of mute wallpaper that is embellished by a blissful painting of Buddha. This painting along with a traditional wooden storage cabinet underneath keeps the traditional beliefs alive even in these modern times. One can actually have a beautiful start to the day with flowing energy from the treadmill and Zen-filled aura of the painting.
The kitchen of this house is totally modern and contemporary. It is spacious, lavish and ultra modern in outlook. The modular kitchen is fitted with all modern appliances and has more than enough room for easy movement. A breakfast counter accompanies this area and is highlighted by the use of smarter accents around it. The mute colours and glossy texture helps this area to shimmer under the effect of smart lighting.
The dining area is created besides the kitchen. It is separated from the living room with an informal transparent demarcation. The dining area is made in same subtle tones with a high-end and sturdy dining table occupying the centre spot. This table is majorly done in white and grey hues that look great in each other’s company and also make a perfect seating line up. A trendy false ceiling pattern and smart use of wooden accent against the mute colours are other striking features of this room.
The home theatre is the most impressive part of the house. This room is given a warm and cosy feeling with the help of subtle interiors that also help to provide great picture clarity with no exertion to the eyes. Even the flooring and the ceiling sing a harmonious tune along with the other interiors of this room. Swarthy seating is provided that lends an unhindered view from all directions.
