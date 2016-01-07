A contemporary feeling in an Indian setting

The bedroom is equipped with a stylish walk-in closet that is made with wooden accents that blend in well with the overall interiors of the room. The closet is fitted with sleek sliding doors made out of stained glass patterns. The black and grey patterns look extremely stylish and lend the room a sassy stance. This feature is more than sufficient to make you feel like a king in your own house. If you missed out on our Christmas decor idea books, but need inspiration for the next year, this excellent idea book to help you : Christmas kitchen decor ideas for Indian homes