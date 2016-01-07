Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A contemporary feeling in an Indian setting

HOMIFY001 HOMIFY001
A Contemporary Designed Villa For Mr.Afsar at Lanco Hills By VAID Architects, Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID) Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Loading admin actions …

The latest technological advancements have completely revolutionised the architecture industry. An exact replica of a five star hotel can now easily be created in your own residence with the use of smart colour combinations and sassy designs. This house by Vasantha architects is the perfect embodiment of modern technologies and contemporary designs. Get inspired by unique furnishings and opulent layouts that amplify the look of the house manifold.

Futuristic dining

A Feel Good Open Dining Hall Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

A Feel Good Open Dining Hall

Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

The dining area is designed with a futuristic appeal. With the great pattern of a backlit false ceiling and a dynamic wall that is designed with a contemporary feel, this room totally stands apart from others in the competition. A swanky chandelier and an inbuilt TV add another dimension to this lightly toned area.

Subtle yet colourful

A Simple Children's Room With Simple & Attractive Designs. Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID) Children's room ,interior designing ,modern interior designs
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

A Simple Children's Room With Simple & Attractive Designs.

Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

The master bedroom is done in a subtle shade of blue that is well contrasted against the bright yellow and green accents. The soothing and comfortable stance of the bed makes it more inviting and lends the perfect homely feel. This room gets the unique touch by the inclusion of a trendy accent wall and encrypted wallpaper that collectively maintain the overall mute tone. The wall mounted side tables and low-rise bed exude a floating effect.

The other side

A Cool & Pretty Reading Room Blended With Pleasant Colors. Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID) Reading room designs, reading room designers hyderabad
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

A Cool & Pretty Reading Room Blended With Pleasant Colors.

Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

The other side of this bedroom is much brighter and cheerful.  It makes use of black tinted sliding doors that make a stylish entrance into the walk-in closet. The smart use of subtle rainbow colours along with mute interiors makes this place an ideal destination for repose. The study area and the TV cabinet are too done in similar shades that sing a melodious tune together. Use of contrasting and matching furniture further adds colour and brightness in this zone.

Wood inspired

A Cool Looking Guest Bedroom Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID) best interior designers
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

A Cool Looking Guest Bedroom

Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

The bedroom is greatly inspired by wooden accents and dark laminates that add a touch of subtle brightness in the room.  The inclusion of golden details on the walls and the bed creates a perfect symmetry with the golden accent wall that looks nothing less than royal in this cosy zone.  The use of backlit lights in the false ceiling and LED lamps further make the room brighter and full of life. The dark wooden platforms not only accentuate the place, but also make a smart storage space.

Walk in closet

View - 2 Of Master Bedroom Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID) Interior designers in hyderabad
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

View—2 Of Master Bedroom

Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)
Vasantha Architects and Interior Designers (VAID)

The bedroom is equipped with a stylish walk-in closet that is made with wooden accents that blend in well with the overall interiors of the room. The closet is fitted with sleek sliding doors made out of stained glass patterns. The black and grey patterns look extremely stylish and lend the room a sassy stance. This feature is more than sufficient to make you feel like a king in your own house. If you missed out on our Christmas decor idea books, but need inspiration for the next year, this excellent idea book to help you : Christmas kitchen decor ideas for Indian homes 

7 Gift Ideas to Make Your Colleagues Amazingly Happy
Did you like the new and contemporary designs of this house? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks