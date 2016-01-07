A contemporary feeling in an Indian setting

The latest technological advancements have completely revolutionised the architecture industry. An exact replica of a five star hotel can now easily be created in your own residence with the use of smart colour combinations and sassy designs. This house by Vasantha architects is the perfect embodiment of modern technologies and contemporary designs. Get inspired by unique furnishings and opulent layouts that amplify the look of the house manifold.
The dining area is designed with a futuristic appeal. With the great pattern of a backlit false ceiling and a dynamic wall that is designed with a contemporary feel, this room totally stands apart from others in the competition. A swanky chandelier and an inbuilt TV add another dimension to this lightly toned area.
The master bedroom is done in a subtle shade of blue that is well contrasted against the bright yellow and green accents. The soothing and comfortable stance of the bed makes it more inviting and lends the perfect homely feel. This room gets the unique touch by the inclusion of a trendy accent wall and encrypted wallpaper that collectively maintain the overall mute tone. The wall mounted side tables and low-rise bed exude a floating effect.
The other side of this bedroom is much brighter and cheerful. It makes use of black tinted sliding doors that make a stylish entrance into the walk-in closet. The smart use of subtle rainbow colours along with mute interiors makes this place an ideal destination for repose. The study area and the TV cabinet are too done in similar shades that sing a melodious tune together. Use of contrasting and matching furniture further adds colour and brightness in this zone.
The bedroom is greatly inspired by wooden accents and dark laminates that add a touch of subtle brightness in the room. The inclusion of golden details on the walls and the bed creates a perfect symmetry with the golden accent wall that looks nothing less than royal in this cosy zone. The use of backlit lights in the false ceiling and LED lamps further make the room brighter and full of life. The dark wooden platforms not only accentuate the place, but also make a smart storage space.
The bedroom is equipped with a stylish walk-in closet that is made with wooden accents that blend in well with the overall interiors of the room. The closet is fitted with sleek sliding doors made out of stained glass patterns. The black and grey patterns look extremely stylish and lend the room a sassy stance. This feature is more than sufficient to make you feel like a king in your own house.