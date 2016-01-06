Indian style check: get the look!

The other angle of the study space is equally beautiful as the first one. This particular table has a long platform that basically acts as a cool working station for the kids. A swanky storage is created on both the sides with the help of exposed shelves that are made up of glass and wood. This area is highlighted by the use of smart and educative collectibles like Atlas, globe etc. Looking for some simple tips to enhance the overall look of your home? This ideabook will help for sure : How to beautify your home : simple guide