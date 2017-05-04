Your browser is out-of-date.

13 wardrobe designs for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Creating ample amount of storage especially for our clothes is a must. Designing the right kind of wardrobe can be a tricky thing because there are many factors that need to be considered before finalising a design. If you have been looking for certain design options for yourself then here are 13 pictures of modern looking wardrobes that you may use.

1. Mirror and wood wardrobe

homify Minimalist dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the best combinations that you can use for creating a modern looking wardrobe is this mirror and wood pattern. This design also helps your wardrobe stand out from the rest of the room turning it into a focal point.

2. Pull-out hangers

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

If you do not want to make massive changes to your existing wardrobe then you can transform the interiors by installing pull out hangers. These hooks make it convenient for you to take out clothes as they can be adjusted at different levels.

3. Clear glass wardrobe

Apartamento para homem solteiro, dsgnduo dsgnduo Modern style bedroom
dsgnduo

dsgnduo
dsgnduo
dsgnduo

Another way to create a modern looking wardrobe is by replacing the traditional doors with clear glass. This will not only allow you to see inside without opening the door but will also give it a grand touch.

4. Sliding door wardrobe

Ein Traum wird wahr: Ihr begehbarer Kleiderschrank, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern dressing room Glass Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

If you are looking to save space in your room then creating a sliding door wardrobe is a must. The best part about building such wardrobes is that they are easy to use.

5. Mirrored door wardrobes

Retro Chic | CONDOMINIUM, Design Spirits Design Spirits Eclectic style bedroom
Design Spirits

Design Spirits
Design Spirits
Design Spirits

For those of you looking to brighten up their rooms using mirrors instead of regular wooden wardrobe doors is highly recommended. By doing so, the mirrors will help reflect the light into every corner of the room.

6. Built-in wardrobe

Reforma de piso calle París, Standal Standal Modern style bedroom
Standal

Standal
Standal
Standal

If you do not want your wardrobe to jut out in the room then considering this built-in option is also advised. This will help create a wardrobe which is on the same level as the rest of the wall giving you enough floor space in the room.


7. Laminated wardrobes

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another great way to create a modern looking wardrobe is by using laminate sheets. By placing these sheets on the doors of your wardrobe, you will be able to customise the look whenever you want that too at a low price.

8. Designer panel wardrobe

RESIDENTIAL, Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Indigo Child Projects and Implementation Modern style bedroom
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

RESIDENTIAL

Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation
Indigo Child Projects and Implementation

If you want your wardrobe to look unique, then you can create customised door panels. As seen in the picture the designer has used square panels to make the wardrobe stand out.

9. White colour wardrobe

Begehbare Kleiderschränke, Müller Wohnart Müller Wohnart Dressing roomStorage Engineered Wood White
Müller Wohnart

Müller Wohnart
Müller Wohnart
Müller Wohnart

For those of you who love simple designs painting the closet, white is worth a shot. This will not only make your wardrobe look clean but will also ensure that it compliments the rest of the decor.

10. Open wardrobe

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

If you been looking for the cheapest alternative for creating a wardrobe than these open cupboards are an excellent choice. By setting up a wall of shelves and then using curtains to partition it, you will be able to build your very own walk in closet.

11. Artistic wardrobe

DOCTORS RESIDENCE, YOJNA ARCHITECTS YOJNA ARCHITECTS Minimalist bedroom Property,Building,Furniture,Light,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,House,Wood
YOJNA ARCHITECTS

DOCTORS RESIDENCE

YOJNA ARCHITECTS
YOJNA ARCHITECTS
YOJNA ARCHITECTS

For those of you who are looking to try something new incorporating decorative panels in your wardrobe doors is worth a shot. You can use different designs for these panels like flowers, animals, and even birds.

12. Partitioning wardrobe

Casa Liniers, FILIPPIS/DIP - DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCION FILIPPIS/DIP - DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCION Modern style bedroom
FILIPPIS/DIP—DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCION

FILIPPIS/DIP - DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCION
FILIPPIS/DIP—DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCION
FILIPPIS/DIP - DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCION

If you have a small room and are looking for the perfect place to install a wardrobe then using it as a partition can be a great alternative. You can also install shifting doors which will help save a lot of space.

13. Wall to wall wardrobe

Bed Room interior Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Mediterranean style bedroom Plywood Brown bed room interior,best interior,modern bedroom,home interior,interior bangalore
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Bed Room interior Bangalore

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

You can also opt for this wall to wall wardrobe setting if you have a large room. The best part about building such wardrobes is that you can create different cabinets to organise your apparel, accessories, and footwears.

