It's Time To Make Your Living Room Cosier

Nothing says a cosy winter retreat like an open fireplace. At the end of a cold day there is nothing better than returning home and sitting on a large, comfortable couch in front of a roaring fire. Simply staring into the flames of a fireplace is enough to inspire complete relaxation. This amazing fireplace is a wonderful example. This eclectic space has been completely transformed with the inclusion of the fireplace. Fireplaces make a great focus point in a room. Place the coffee table, armchairs and sofas around a central fireplace to give the room that added cosy feel. You do not need to have an existing fireplace and chimney to have a fire. New technology has meant that gas fires can create the same cosy atmosphere without all the maintenance and expense of a traditional open fireplace. Consider a fireplace to create the ultimate cosy atmosphere. For more ideas about gas fireplaces see Planika Fires.

Now that the cold winter winds have descended upon us we look for a warm place to retreat to. After a day in the wind, rain and even snow there is nothing better than to return to a cosy living room. To create the ultimate cosy living room retreat use warm inviting colours such as rich dark reds, browns and dark orange. Include plenty of soft furnishings such as faux fur throws and dreamy velvet cushions. For lighting use soft and reflected light as well as atmospheric candles. To create the ultimate cosy living room dream, include a fireplace as the focus of the room. These are just a few amazing living room ideas. For more inspiration see A Cosy and ComfortableHouse in Yellow.