Simple living redefined

Today we will introduce you to “An Ideal home”. The basic design of this house is simple and sophisticated. The skilled designers at Archana Shah associates have kept the different tastes of members fresh in mind while designing this amazing masterpiece. This place is a unique blend of subtle accents and colourful products that collectively create a marvellous dream house. With no over-the-top fancy features, this house exudes class and underrated style. However, the bold graphics make it stand apart from the queue. Let’s start with the seating area.
The seating area of this house is a bight palette of smart and soothing colours. A perfect visual harmony is created with the use of mute interiors; white vitrified flooring and cheerful upholstery. This additional seating besides the sturdy wooden dining table looks extremely appealing with the use of soft blue wallpaper. A brightly coloured red chaise lunge further makes this place a mecca of beautiful and joyous colours.
The living room of this house is designed with a soothing and subtle theme. A beige coloured wooden sofa set looks absolutely ravishing against the small and low-rise wooden coffee table. A smart glass wall with a trendy pattern differentiates the dining room from this area. The use of smart accents with corner placements gives the room a spacious and airy feel. Also, the use of bright LED lamps on the false ceiling patterns further brightens this neutral themed room.
Bollywood does not only influence our minds but house decor too. The owner of this house seems to be a big Bollywood buff. This fact is pretty evident from this wall that has pictures of all famous movies of the 60’s and 70’s. The addition of this feature in the additional seating room creates a perfect personalised effect and also gives a sneak peek of the owner’s character and personality.
As we enter into one of the bedrooms of this house, we can see the different shades of brown that have been incorporated to create a classy yet comfortable repose. The simple wooden bed with a puffed headboard is the focal point of attention in this classic style inspired room. The window blinders create a harmonious effect with the room décor and lend a warm and inviting feel to the room. A cosy study area is created opposite the bed with the incorporation of similar shades of brown and beige.
The second room is entirely different from the previous one. With fewer shades of brown, this room incorporates a dark shade of royal blue. The accent wall is painted in a lighter shade and acts as a graceful and highlighting background to the dark blue window blinders. Effective lighting is introduced with the use of a smart chandelier that focuses only on the bed. A sleek wooden table and sturdy wooden headboard further amplify the classic style of room décor.
