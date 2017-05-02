Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 tiny bathrooms that will inspire you to remodel yours

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Most of us think that having a small house means that the bathroom cannot be comfortable or aesthetically appealing. However, the reality is quite different, as we show you in this ideabook that has 20 professionally designed bathrooms that make an impact with their great style as well as efficient use of space. They will inspire you to renovate your bathroom to give it a new look. Come and discover them here on homify.

1. Unique style

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

With a lighted base for the sink, this bathroom is stunning and has a unique visual effect.

2. Coloured shelves

Cubic Bathroom, Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini Eclectic style bathroom
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

Several coloured shelves on the wall help to keep this small bathroom more organized.

3. White and gray

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

The horizontal division of the wall into gray and white sections makes the room look larger, besides adding to its elegance.

4. Modern and minimalist

Casals i Matorell, ACABADOMATE ACABADOMATE Modern houses
ACABADOMATE

ACABADOMATE
ACABADOMATE
ACABADOMATE

Simple lines and neutral tones, allow the small space of this bathroom to be perceived as much wider than it is.

5. Slate walls

Estilo Pilar 2015, Azora Estudio Azora Estudio Eclectic style bathroom
Azora Estudio

Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio

Walls covered with a special paint in a finish similar to a blackboard, manages to give a very original style to the bathroom.

6. Combining textures

main bathroom Progressive Design London Eclectic style bathroom
Progressive Design London

main bathroom

Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London
Progressive Design London

The white fixtures, the grain of the wall covering and the striking designs on the floor, create a very pleasant visual effect in this small bathroom.


7. Corner shower

Take a step into luxury each day.., Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Graeme Fuller Design Ltd Modern bathroom
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Take a step into luxury each day..

Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd
Graeme Fuller Design Ltd

Placing a shower in the corner of the bathroom makes the most of the available space.

8. A visual accent

Departamento en Punta del Este , Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Modern bathroom Purple/Violet
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Covering the column at the corner in oxidized steel, gives a very industrial and modern look to this small bathroom.

9. Mini tiles

sospensioni, bloom graficamentearchitettato bloom graficamentearchitettato Modern bathroom
bloom graficamentearchitettato

bloom graficamentearchitettato
bloom graficamentearchitettato
bloom graficamentearchitettato

 Mini-tiles make a small bathroom look much more interesting and attractive.

10. Predominantly white

LEBENSRAUM ERWEITERT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

 Using white in the bathroom, makes it look much wider than it really is.

11. Excellent lighting

Reforma de baño: azul turquesa y baldosas impresas de mosaico hidráulico, Dec&You Dec&You Eclectic style bathroom
Dec&amp;You

Dec&You
Dec&amp;You
Dec&You

When we talk of creating a visual effect of spaciousness, natural light helps a lot to enhance this feel, besides giving greater warmth to the space.

12. Using wood

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist bathroom
Angelina Alekseeva

Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva
Angelina Alekseeva

Accents in wood, on the floor, walls and furniture, combine well with white ceramic fixtures.

13. Open to the outside

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If the layout and plan of the house allow it, you can have a shower with a view, without compromising on privacy, and an open feel that brings an outstanding ambiance to the interior of the bathroom.

14. A stone wall

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

 A stone wall creates a unique accent and brings a lot of character to a small bathroom.

15. Or a brick wall

Biblioteca Higueras, Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Modern bathroom Tiles Grey
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura
Quinto Distrito Arquitectura

This bathroom in a corner, uses a combination of brick wall, ceramic floor and polished concrete walls to create a visual composition that makes us forget how tiny it is.

16. Curved lines

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The movement created by the curved lines in this tiny area, gives it a greater sense of spaciousness.

17. All wood

homify Country style bathroom Stone Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

The use of wood in this bathroom design, gives it more warmth and hospitability.

18. Multiple colours

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Ceramic colored tiles create a visual effect that gives the bathroom a greater sense of spaciousness.

19. Mirror wall

Einfamilienhaus Neubau, schulz.rooms schulz.rooms Modern bathroom
schulz.rooms

schulz.rooms
schulz.rooms
schulz.rooms

A wall covered with mirror will obviously result in a much wider visual, and if combined with a bit of creativity, you can achieve a very original design.

20. Neutral tones

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern bathroom MDF White
UNION Architectural Concept

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

Neutral tones, combined with simple lines, are a safe bet to create a good bathroom even if it is small.

For more small bathroom designs see this ideabook.

Tips for a Cooler Home in Summer
Which of these designs is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks