20 tiny bathrooms that will inspire you to remodel yours

Most of us think that having a small house means that the bathroom cannot be comfortable or aesthetically appealing. However, the reality is quite different, as we show you in this ideabook that has 20 professionally designed bathrooms that make an impact with their great style as well as efficient use of space. They will inspire you to renovate your bathroom to give it a new look. Come and discover them here on homify.
With a lighted base for the sink, this bathroom is stunning and has a unique visual effect.
Several coloured shelves on the wall help to keep this small bathroom more organized.
The horizontal division of the wall into gray and white sections makes the room look larger, besides adding to its elegance.
Simple lines and neutral tones, allow the small space of this bathroom to be perceived as much wider than it is.
Walls covered with a special paint in a finish similar to a blackboard, manages to give a very original style to the bathroom.
The white fixtures, the grain of the wall covering and the striking designs on the floor, create a very pleasant visual effect in this small bathroom.
Placing a shower in the corner of the bathroom makes the most of the available space.
Covering the column at the corner in oxidized steel, gives a very industrial and modern look to this small bathroom.
Mini-tiles make a small bathroom look much more interesting and attractive.
Using white in the bathroom, makes it look much wider than it really is.
When we talk of creating a visual effect of spaciousness, natural light helps a lot to enhance this feel, besides giving greater warmth to the space.
Accents in wood, on the floor, walls and furniture, combine well with white ceramic fixtures.
If the layout and plan of the house allow it, you can have a shower with a view, without compromising on privacy, and an open feel that brings an outstanding ambiance to the interior of the bathroom.
A stone wall creates a unique accent and brings a lot of character to a small bathroom.
This bathroom in a corner, uses a combination of brick wall, ceramic floor and polished concrete walls to create a visual composition that makes us forget how tiny it is.
The movement created by the curved lines in this tiny area, gives it a greater sense of spaciousness.
The use of wood in this bathroom design, gives it more warmth and hospitability.
Ceramic colored tiles create a visual effect that gives the bathroom a greater sense of spaciousness.
A wall covered with mirror will obviously result in a much wider visual, and if combined with a bit of creativity, you can achieve a very original design.
Neutral tones, combined with simple lines, are a safe bet to create a good bathroom even if it is small.
