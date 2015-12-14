Hidden preview: 2016 interior trends

As the calendar hits December, we all begin to wait for a new and exciting New Year. The New Year brings along many new opportunities, trends and changes. While 2015 was a year full of smart and modern interior design, we all are curious to know what exactly is in store for us in 2016. So to give you a sneak preview of what is in store for next year, we bring to you an ideabook that is full of young and novice trends that are or will catch up in the next few months. This includes new colour combinations, designs, sensibilities and even never seen before trends. So in case you are planning to refurbish your house wait a little more and analyse what all can be done in the coming year.
Regular and usual stuff has been boring for quite a while. These items have always remained in fashion, but now it is time for a change. The mix and match ideas not only look classy and perky but also can even prove economical as you may instill some of the old used stuff as well. As shown in the picture, you may include creative cushions, coloured and black and white photo frames and even a colourful chandelier that does not have a basic colour concept but looks beautiful. It's not always necessary to go with the 60-30-10 concept, you can involve more than three colours to give your room a new and sassy look.
Classic décor will prevail till eternity. This type of décor will also be highly evident in 2016, which will surely bring about some changes in the present design to say the least. This involves use of bright and cheerful colours. It might also use shades of black, which will make a major comeback next year. The classic décor will see a minimal styling pattern that involves the use of classic furniture, but with just few selected items. This might also involve use of sleek and stylish sofa sets that might even be foldable and corner placed to give the room a spacious stance. Try including stackable coffee tables and foldable dining table for a more classic yet minimal touch. A minimal study room might have a classic wall mounted bookshelf but multipurpose desk and chairs.
Nordic style or Scandinavian style will also witness few changes. Scandinavian style has always been simple, subtle and understated. The New Year will mark use of same furniture but with brighter colours and crazy patterns. Just like previous times, this will also involve use of picture frames and portraits but with vivid colours and frames done in new and brighter fashions. These might include shimmery frames or mix and match frames that are ideal for a distinct room décor. This home décor will still be cosy, comfortable and highly relaxing. This can be further witness change with inclusion of bright yet soothing wallpaper and warm accents like family wallpaper. While the floors in Nordic designs are always based on wood, the New Year will bring along the trend of bright and cheerful rugs that add a unique radiance in the room. The picture above is of a living room designed by Clorofilia, interior designers and decorators from Mexico for their project Clorofilia 2015.
White is the colour of peace and goodness. This colour has been in trend all this time and even for years to come will remain in vogue. Apart from the furniture, even the whole decor can be turned white for maximum impact. This involves walls, flooring and ceiling. This also involves use of white doors, windows and curtains. In addition to this, the décor also incorporates the use of a white or shades of white for TV wall cabinets as well. In case you are planning an open plan kitchen, it can be designed as per the white décor that involves white cabinets and spic and span white countertop.
Modern times do not always mean new store bought items. It can even involve new items that are created over the old and used items sitting in your backyard or garage. You might give these items a new look using your genius mind and smart ideas. This usually includes wooden, metallic and fabric items. You can give the wooden and metallic items new look by crafting them in desired shapes in your workshop. You might even paint them or embellish them with new and bizarre colours. These can be easily used as planters, food baskets and other garden accessories. For used fabrics, you might mix and match different pieces to create cushion covers, thongs and even rugs.
New year is all about new and bright colour combinations. These can be incorporated by the use of dark and swarthy colours that will actually replace lightly toned pastel shades. These colours can either occupy the whole room or just the accent wall of each room. Coloured wallpapers and modern wall décor items will also make an easy entry into your bedrooms. You might also include DIY ideas for wall decors that will help you maintain a unique level of curiosity in your home décor. You might also like to take help from black and shades of grey that still looks absolutely classy over other colours. Try incorporating as many colours as possible that will make your room more perky and cheerful than the regular pastel shades.
The existing furniture designs have become outdated. It is time to welcome new and contemporary furniture items that are no less than a major wave or modernity. These furniture patterns will be inspired by the space constraint and the buying opulence of people. These will have everything from minimalist furniture to rich and classy furnishings. The bookshelves, storage shelves, closets, wardrobes and even the sofa sets will incorporate newer and fashionable trends that can fit in small areas as well. There will be more combinations for TV wall units and armchairs and lounge chairs too. Other furniture items like study desks, kid’s study area and even bedroom and hallway furniture will witness novice patterns that are impressive and perfect for all sizes of houses.
Looking for some basic tips on how to beautify your home? This ideabook is sure to answer all your queries : How to beautify your home : a simple guide