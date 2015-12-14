Hidden preview: 2016 interior trends

The existing furniture designs have become outdated. It is time to welcome new and contemporary furniture items that are no less than a major wave or modernity. These furniture patterns will be inspired by the space constraint and the buying opulence of people. These will have everything from minimalist furniture to rich and classy furnishings. The bookshelves, storage shelves, closets, wardrobes and even the sofa sets will incorporate newer and fashionable trends that can fit in small areas as well. There will be more combinations for TV wall units and armchairs and lounge chairs too. Other furniture items like study desks, kid’s study area and even bedroom and hallway furniture will witness novice patterns that are impressive and perfect for all sizes of houses.

