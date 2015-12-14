​7 ways to impress a woman with your home

There is a trendy and smart concept of placing a luxurious and classy bathtub in the bedroom. This concept displays opulence while attracting the woman with your modern style of living. Women love spending countless hours relaxing in the bathtub and just the picture of a smart, modern and nicely maintained bathtub placed in the sprawling bedroom of yours is definitely going to sweep her off her feet. Also, the idea of a bathroom inside a bedroom is pretty unique to woo a girl. Try to impress her with unique and stylish fittings, a crazy shape of the shower or even with classy sanitary ware. The most important thing is to make her notice the neatness and hygiene of your place.

