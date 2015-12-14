​7 ways to impress a woman with your home

‘Love at first sight’ has been the most common phrase for decades now. But does that really happen? Yes, it does. But in our case, if you want to make a woman fall head over heels at you, you need to have a stunning home that can impress her at the very first glance. The time when you call a girl home should be extremely special and unique. It can actually be the make or break time for your relationship. So to impress her in the very first go, we bring to you a few ideas that can be incorporated for a promising start of a new relationship. Read through this ideabook and get inspired with the small adjustments in your house that can actually be the game changer of your life.
Well on one hand, keeping all the stuff organized and appropriately is something, which surely helps in sending a nice strong positive message across to a woman. But unless the home is dust free and clean, being organized is going to mean just half the battle won. Spider webs hanging on the ceiling, when noticed, will take the attention away from those smart and savvy photos and would create a rather negative impact. A clean and dust free home where everything is maintained nicely and everything works the way it should, clearly mean that you give due importance to each and every aspect of living a disciplined life.
A house becomes a home only when it has a soul and a character. This never happens if you just go with what the books or the architects say. To give your house a soul, you need to understand the relative importance of different aspects of a household and plan accordingly. A home with a nice cosy garden or with a few healthy plants is better than a home just with some furniture and electrical appliances. Give your home a voice and a tone throughout and let it communicate with your woman. You alone shouldn’t invite the woman back next time; the home should also help you with the same. Try and incorporate romantic and love based furnishings to make her fall for you at the very first instance.
There is no substitute of creativity when it comes to winning the heart of a women. Be it musical creativity, be it any other form of art or be it just the creativity with photos and photo frames. Having smart and stylish photos arranged across the home would definitely get the woman talking and appreciating the effort put in arranging the same, and also the talent involved in planning and designing the arrangements. A self-designed photo frame arrangement is more appreciated than purchased frame of multiple photos. Show off the creativity and you might just end up winning the heart of someone special.
Cleanliness exemplifies the standard and a way of living of any individual. And when it comes to impressing a girl with your home, the best and most effective way to do it is not by showing off with your fancy expensive household items but by displaying the sense of cleanliness. Spic and span interiors are something which everyone admires. Having all things placed in the appropriate locations in all rooms exemplifies an organized and mannered individual. Women love hanging around with responsible and matured men and keeping the home clean and tidy will surely convince her that you are indeed the one to hang around with. The picture shown above is of a beautiful puppet wall hanging designed by Design Kharma, interior designers and decorators from Mumbai.
The home isn’t your home unless you personalise it and let it reflect your character and taste. On one hand, keeping the home nice and clean while you keep everything in an organized fashion does send the message about your way of living, but unless you decorate your home with some artefacts based on your own personal liking, it wouldn’t really be your home. If you are creative, then having the simplistic pastel shade paints in all interior walls and having simple traditional furniture would never really convey the creativity across to the guests. Similarly, if you like keeping things simple and classy than having raunchy and loud colours in the rooms wouldn’t help reflecting your personality and taste.
While some woman adore and love pets and if she does, then it might just be enough to impress her. But again pets are adorable when they are kept nicely and when their upkeep is something to admire. Having pets, creating a mess all across the home is not going to create a positive attitude with women, but a well-kept, healthy and well behaved pet would certainly reflect on your personality as a pet lover, and as an organized and disciplined owner. It signifies the willingness to take additional responsibilities in life and hence gives another positive aspect to consider before she plans on visiting your residence again. Always have a leash around your pet to make the new person feel comfortable. You might also have secured kennels or informal cages for added security.
There is a trendy and smart concept of placing a luxurious and classy bathtub in the bedroom. This concept displays opulence while attracting the woman with your modern style of living. Women love spending countless hours relaxing in the bathtub and just the picture of a smart, modern and nicely maintained bathtub placed in the sprawling bedroom of yours is definitely going to sweep her off her feet. Also, the idea of a bathroom inside a bedroom is pretty unique to woo a girl. Try to impress her with unique and stylish fittings, a crazy shape of the shower or even with classy sanitary ware. The most important thing is to make her notice the neatness and hygiene of your place.
Would like to see a traditional home with modern sensibilities? This architecture idea book will perfectly match your requirement : A traditional home with modern touch