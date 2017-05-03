10 amazing plaster shelves for modern homes

Creating customised shelves can also be an excellent way to beautify your home. One of the best materials that you can use for these customised shelves is plaster as it is easily moldable when compared to any other construction material. For those of you who looking for different ideas of as to how you can create these amazing looking plaster shelves, we have put together ten pictures for your reference.
If you are looking to incorporate plaster shelves into your living room then creating or similar wall is highly recommended. You can even add backlights to these shelves so that they are well lit.
Another area which you can use for incorporating plaster shelves is your kitchen. Creating these wide shelves for storing your crockery and cutlery can be a good idea to keep your kitchen organised. This will also make it easy for you to reach for crockery when needed.
If you want to create a unique looking bedroom then incorporating these curved plaster shelves is an excellent option. These shelves can be used for decoration purposes or even for storing you apparel accessories.
If you want to create a concealed row of shelves then placing them between two parallel walls is ideal. As seen in the picture, the designer has used a plaster wall to display the television so that the shelves behind it are not visible.
Creating curio shelves out of plaster can also be a great way of beautifying the space. With the help of plaster, you can create different size shelves as per your decoration needs.
If you have a TV room in your house, then you can use the space around the entertainment unit to create in-built plaster shelves. By doing so, you will be able to use the available space and also make it multifunctional.
Opting for plaster shelves as your cupboard can also be a very good idea to get rid of traditional wardrobes. These plaster wardrobes are durable and easily customizable which makes them a much-loved option amongst people.
If you have a small office in your home then using plaster to create organiser shelves is a must. These shelves can be used for storing files and other office items without having to bring in an extra piece of furniture.
You can also use plaster for creating designer bookshelves on empty walls. As seen in the picture you can put together geometrical figures to create a unique looking bookshelf made out of this material.