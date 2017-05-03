Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 amazing plaster shelves for modern homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Creating customised shelves can also be an excellent way to beautify your home. One of the best materials that you can use for these customised shelves is plaster as it is easily moldable when compared to any other construction material. For those of you who looking for different ideas of as to how you can create these amazing looking plaster shelves, we have put together ten pictures for your reference.

1. Wall of shelves

Cobertura Duplex Edificio Mandarim - Condomínio Peninsula, Cadore Arquitetura Cadore Arquitetura Modern media room
Cadore Arquitetura

Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura

If you are looking to incorporate plaster shelves into your living room then creating or similar wall is highly recommended. You can even add backlights to these shelves so that they are well lit.

2. Wide plaster shelves

Apartamento | Curitiba | Paraná, Graf Arquitetura & Interiores Graf Arquitetura & Interiores Eclectic style living room
Graf Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Graf Arquitetura & Interiores
Graf Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Graf Arquitetura & Interiores

Another area which you can use for incorporating plaster shelves is your kitchen. Creating these wide shelves for storing your crockery and cutlery can be a good idea to keep your kitchen organised. This will also make it easy for you to reach for crockery when needed.

3. Curved bedroom shelves

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to create a unique looking bedroom then incorporating these curved plaster shelves is an excellent option. These shelves can be used for decoration purposes or even for storing you apparel accessories.

4. Consealed plaster shelves

House 14, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Minimalist living room
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

If you want to create a concealed row of shelves then placing them between two parallel walls is ideal. As seen in the picture, the designer has used a plaster wall to display the television so that the shelves behind it are not visible.

5. Curio shelves

Apartamento cobertura no Rio Vermelho, 2nsarq 2nsarq Modern living room
2nsarq

2nsarq
2nsarq
2nsarq

Creating curio shelves out of plaster can also be a great way of beautifying the space. With the help of plaster, you can create different size shelves as per your decoration needs.

6. In-built wall shelves

Flat Djalma Ulrich, fpr Studio fpr Studio Modern living room Yellow
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

If you have a TV room in your house, then you can use the space around the entertainment unit to create in-built plaster shelves. By doing so, you will be able to use the available space and also make it multifunctional.


7. Storage plaster shelves

Cobertura Duplex Edificio Mandarim - Condomínio Peninsula, Cadore Arquitetura Cadore Arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Cadore Arquitetura

Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura

Opting for plaster shelves as your cupboard can also be a very good idea to get rid of traditional wardrobes. These plaster wardrobes are durable and easily customizable which makes them a much-loved option amongst people.

8. Organizer shelves

homify Modern study/office White
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a small office in your home then using plaster to create organiser shelves is a must. These shelves can be used for storing files and other office items without having to bring in an extra piece of furniture.

9. Designer book shelves

Apartamento no LeParc, 2nsarq 2nsarq Modern study/office
2nsarq

2nsarq
2nsarq
2nsarq

You can also use plaster for creating designer bookshelves on empty walls. As seen in the picture you can put together geometrical figures to create a unique looking bookshelf made out of this material.

10. Study room shelves

Apartamento no LeParc, 2nsarq 2nsarq Modern study/office
2nsarq

2nsarq
2nsarq
2nsarq

If you do not have enough space in your study room and are looking to add additional storage then installing plaster shelves right above the table can also be the perfect solution.

For more designs of shelves visit our ideabooks

छोटे शयकक्ष को शानदार बनाने के लिए 20 रचनात्मक विचार
Which one of these shelve designs inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks