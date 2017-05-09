A fashionable home for an Indian family with kids in Delhi

Today, we bring you bold designs, ultramodern furnishing, creative ideas and beautiful colours – all with one home tour. Rendered by the interior architects at Stonehenge Designs, this large residence caters to the needs of a big Indian family with many kids. Though the common areas bank on neutral hues to look elegant, the bedrooms are dominated by soothing yet attractive colours. Stylish lighting, a very practical dressing room, and some smart space-saving ideas make this home a must see.
This casual dining arrangement in black is perfect for enjoying drinks and finger food, while the sliding glass doors with geometric silver patterns keep this area separate from the rest of the house.
This dark wooden platform is made for lazing around, meditating, and being at peace.
An unusual wall art resembling a clock, steals the show in this media room. The colours here are neutral and elegant.
A stylishly-lighted corridor takes you to the wood-clad prayer room in this home. Sleek shelves help in organising all deities.
Pastel green walls, a dark blue bedspread and patterned cushions make this bedroom extremely calm and relaxing. The lighted niches on either side of the bed display pretty collectibles.
An entire wall has been devoted to wardrobes and shelves in this bright dressing room. Sliding white and wooden doors ensure that no extra floor area goes waste.
Opposite the wardrobe is a chest of drawers, a cabinet and a smart rack for hanging belts, scarves and bags.
We love how a loft-like structure has been created in this kid’s room, while the staircase leading to it has inbuilt cabinets and shelves for storage. While the loft is reserved for playing or sleeping, the space under it is meant for studying.
A customised wood and sky blue bed makes this kid’s room a playful space. The bed comes with a shelf on one side for organising books and toys.
