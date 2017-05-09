A fashionable home for an Indian family with kids in Delhi

Today, we bring you bold designs, ultramodern furnishing, creative ideas and beautiful colours – all with one home tour. Rendered by the interior architects at Stonehenge Designs, this large residence caters to the needs of a big Indian family with many kids. Though the common areas bank on neutral hues to look elegant, the bedrooms are dominated by soothing yet attractive colours. Stylish lighting, a very practical dressing room, and some smart space-saving ideas make this home a must see.