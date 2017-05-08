A vibrant Indian home full of creative ideas in Gurgaon

Bold hues, creative designs, and elegant furniture are often the reasons why a residence looks gorgeous and welcoming. And the interior architects at Stonehenge Designs remembered that while rendering this Indian home. Interesting colours and prints appear almost in every room of this abode, to delight your senses. Cosy textiles and trendy designs also show the thought that went into making this residence habitable. Creative use of odd nooks will also leave you impressed in this project.
The yellow and wooden TV unit is a creative element here, with sleek shelves for displaying ethnic artefacts. It offers some privacy to the dining space behind, without compromising on the flow of light and air.
Bright red and yellow cushions and velvety blue and copper drapes make the living space truly lively and inviting.
Elegant dark wooden furniture and printed upholstery lend the dining space loads of personality and aesthetic charm. Sliding glass doors connect this space with the balcony and bring in tons of light.
The TV room is a blend of solid hues and beautiful prints, with the dark blue couch offering cosy seating. Sheer curtains bring in sunlight, while the rug and cushions offer visual appeal.
The wall right outside the master bedroom has been cleverly used to accommodate a wooden prayer nook complete with a traditional brass bell.
Purples and pinks dominate the bedding, giving the master bedroom a passionate and spirited look. The pale yellow wallpaper behind the bed helps too.
Delicate prints on the bedding and intricate ones of the curtains make this bedroom artistic, while mellow golden lighting creates a soothing ambiance.
A floor-level seating done up in bright pink and prints makes this room perfect for relaxing, reading or daydreaming. The wooden bookshelf is a simple but elegant affair, while the wall decal behind it is very artistic.
Take another tour - A stylish and comfortable home in Mumbai