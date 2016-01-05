Choose the right home to match your lifestyle

Buying a house has never been an easy decision. No doubt it is exciting to experience something new but at the same time it can get annoying and irritating towards the end. This is majorly because a lot needs to be taken into account before making this single purchase. For some, a home means a lifetime experience as they plan to spend several years in just one place. For this reason, every aspect related to the house needs to be minutely inspected with no compromises or adjustments. To help you deal with this time-consuming and troublesome task easily, we bring to you a house-buying guide that lists all the steps in detail. It also provides you the various options to choose from that basically makes the search more convenient.
The first thing that needs to be decided before one invests in a house is the personal style. This includes the different shapes, patterns, accessories and even accents that you would like to see in your new house. The basic criteria behind buying a house should initially be the purpose; whether it is for personal living or for gifting or is it a short-term investment plan. After getting a clarification on this, decide what kind of house have you pictured in your dreams. Do you want a swimming pool or a garden or a fountain? How big do you want your house to be? Based on your personal choices, you need to decide the whether it needs to be a flat or bungalow or a penthouse. You may even go for a modular house that is totally portable.
The dimension of the house has to be clear before you start browsing through the options. This depends on the purpose and number of members who will live in the house. If it’s a family home, be sure about the size of family and always leave space for one or two guest rooms. Kid’s bedroom is another essential factor while buying a home. In case you are buying a home just for leisure purpose, make sure who would you like to visit the home with. If you want a simple and quaint retirement home for your partner and yourself, even a two bedroom flat will suffice. On the contrary, if your idea of vacation is a group of friends chilling out, then you have to go for more number of bedrooms.
The location is of utmost importance while selecting a house of your dreams. Just sit and contemplate what exactly you want from life. Do you like mountains or the sea? Do you like quiet atmosphere or a fleeting life? All these factors will help you decide the location of your house. It might either be a hill top house or a beachfront residence. It might even be a bungalow or a penthouse on a high-rise building. According to the location, other factors like the budget and home décor styles will be decided. Designed by Uptic studios, architects from Unites States, this picture has been taken from their project lucky 4 ranch.
Buying a house is not an easy job. It requires a lot of planning both mentally and financially. You need to be sure of the budget with some scope of expansion for contingency costs too. Deciding a budget requires a lot of brainstorming with the family and friends and a whole lot of considerations for future planning. So, sit together with your spouse, parents and close friends and try to figure out the budget for the new house. If you are thinking about a loan, you might also visit few banks to get the latest loan schemes. All these activities are highly rigorous and will involve a lot of time, so it’s better to start early.
A house can be bought for a variety of purposes. While some prefer a house for permanent living, some buy a house in their favourite location to spend a good vacation with friends and family. Apart from these, few people buy houses for investment purpose too. A short-term investment means you will buy the house today and sell it when the prices shoot up. This can either be in a month or a year. When buying for long-term investments, people generally prefer to put it on rent. So, before buying a house, make sure whether it is for long-term or short-term investment. Various factors like location, price, furniture etc. will be decided based on the type of investment.
Another thing that is of prime important while deciding a house is the preferred style. You need to know which style of house you would like to spend rest of your life in. Again, it depends on the purpose and the taste. In case you just want a lounging home like a vacation home; country style, classic and Scandinavian are few options. In case you want a contemporary house with high-tech gadgets; then modern, eclectic and industrial design can help you in easy selection. In addition to these two, if you have a small apartment with only few basic necessities, then minimalist décor is perfectly suited. You may also club two styles together to design a stunning house for yourself.
While choosing a house one needs to be aware of the surroundings. They play a very important role in deciding the location and the neighbourhood. Especially if you are one with a family and kids, you need to be highly picky about the neighbourhood. Try choosing a locality that has schools, colleges and hospitals and play areas nearby. You also need to select a place that has easy access to important places like banks, markets etc. Apart from this, the selection of surroundings also depends on your personal taste. There are some people who prefer green surroundings with a quaint country style neighbourhood that has a relatively slow life. In case you are planning a vacation home or a retirement home, this will be your best choice. But there are others who prefer fast moving life and want the company of shopping malls, theatres and restaurants nearby. So, list down what all you want in your surroundings, as this will help in shortlisting the house without much hassle.
Hope these designs enriched you with many new ideas. Do not forget to take a look at this majestic home by S.S. Design Studio : A home with a majestic touch