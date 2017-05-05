Your browser is out-of-date.

13 Ideas to make your stone walls look stylish and elegant

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
La Matera, Estudio Emilio Maurette Arquitectos Estudio Emilio Maurette Arquitectos Colonial style living room
If you have decided to renovate or revamp the look of your house, there are a number of small alterations you can make to give it a fab look. Just a change in the colours of the walls, or coating them with stone can give your house an all new look. Changing the colour of your walls is no Herculean task, but adding flagstones, will need to be done carefully. They are very attractive, but need to be done properly to give the desired look.

How much material should you buy?

Let us start with the basic question that may hover in your mind. How much material should you be buying? For this measure the wall you wish to decorate. When you measure the height and width you will know how much material you will need. The coating is sold per square meter.

How expensive is the coating?

The price of the flagstone will vary depending on the stone you choose. The average cost is between 150 and 250 INR per meter square. If you look around you will find many stores that sell small quantities. Compare the price and variety of a few stores before you pick one that suits your budget and needs.

How to achieve a really good design?

A really cool way to do up your wall is to place the flagstone work like a puzzle. This will help you create a pattern of sorts. If you want a more accurate pattern, you can also create a pattern and place the stones accordingly. Create the framework using tape.

Listed below are a few ideas you can try.

1. Cover up a section of the wall

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern bathroom
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

You do not really have to coat a wall in full to give your house a glamorous look. Just select a section of the wall and give it a stone finishing to give it character, texture, depth and volume.

2. It is to renew a wall

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern dining room
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

When you decide to coat a wall with stone not only will it improve aesthetics, but also protects the surface making it weather and moisture proof.

3. Details that make beautiful

La Matera, Estudio Emilio Maurette Arquitectos Estudio Emilio Maurette Arquitectos Colonial style living room
Estudio Emilio Maurette Arquitectos

Estudio Emilio Maurette Arquitectos
Estudio Emilio Maurette Arquitectos
Estudio Emilio Maurette Arquitectos

To make your wall all the more beautiful, throw in small pieces of stone. This will highlight the texture, detail and pattern and give your house a charming look.

4. Rustic for living and dining

A Coruña for rent!, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern dining room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

If you are willing to go an extra mile, decorate the living room and adjoining dining room’s wall with stones. The right colour tone and pattern will lend your home a rustic look.

5. In a corner of the house

TREVINO CHABRAND Taller de Arquitectura, TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio Modern living room
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio
TREVINO.CHABRAND | Architectural Studio

Whoever said that stone walls are only for the outdoors? Do not feel limited and bring a stone wall into your home. A stone wall in your living, dining or even study can give your house a sophisticated ambience.

If you are on the lookout for really cheap options to line the walls of your home, but do not want to try stones, click here. You will find a number of ideas using polystyrene that gives the same look for half the price.

6. For a dramatic entrance

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style houses
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

The entrance of the house can make or break the look of it. You can give your entrance a warm, friendly and welcoming feel by using stones on both sides.


7. Variety of colours and unique in style

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

With the inclusion of hues of greys, reds and other colours, you can create a more unique look that will be signature to your home. Ensure that the pieces are irregular and not the same size, to create a wall design that is simply spectacular.

8. In different styles for every taste

SPA Matlali, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style garden
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

You can also combine different types, sizes and shapes of stone to achieve a new and interesting look. Keep in mind the décor of your home and create a wall that blends well and adds to the beauty of your living space.

9. For a sophisticated atmosphere bath

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos BathroomBathtubs & showers
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

How about adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to your bath? Use stone decoration to add life and beauty to your personal space. Not only will it add to the aesthetics of your home, but also will increase its value.

10. In a small garden

Casas Trapecio, INDICO INDICO Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
INDICO

INDICO
INDICO
INDICO

In the gardens the stone is one of the key elements, so a very original idea is coating the wall of a small modern garden; This way you do not restarás physical space to place the stones and give him an edgy and full of personality decoration.

Checkout 5 indoor garden ideas here.

11. Easy to install and very decorative

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

This flagstone idea is rather easy and quick to install compared to other types of coatings. It is also highly functional and there is no wastage of stone.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

12. Ideal to make room cozy house

CASA 153 y 154, Baltera Arquitectura Baltera Arquitectura Classic style living room
Baltera Arquitectura

Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura
Baltera Arquitectura

Stone is warm and welcoming! And, when integrated into your living room, it lends a homey atmosphere and special charm to it. Do not hesitate to experiment and find the right combination of stones to give your house a personal touch.

13. The stones will never go out of fashion

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern living room
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

When you layer your walls with stones, they will stay beautiful and strong for years to come. A stone wall will never go out of fashion and will always be your neighbour’s envy!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


