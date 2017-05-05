13 Ideas to make your stone walls look stylish and elegant

If you have decided to renovate or revamp the look of your house, there are a number of small alterations you can make to give it a fab look. Just a change in the colours of the walls, or coating them with stone can give your house an all new look. Changing the colour of your walls is no Herculean task, but adding flagstones, will need to be done carefully. They are very attractive, but need to be done properly to give the desired look.

How much material should you buy?

Let us start with the basic question that may hover in your mind. How much material should you be buying? For this measure the wall you wish to decorate. When you measure the height and width you will know how much material you will need. The coating is sold per square meter.

How expensive is the coating?

The price of the flagstone will vary depending on the stone you choose. The average cost is between 150 and 250 INR per meter square. If you look around you will find many stores that sell small quantities. Compare the price and variety of a few stores before you pick one that suits your budget and needs.

How to achieve a really good design?

A really cool way to do up your wall is to place the flagstone work like a puzzle. This will help you create a pattern of sorts. If you want a more accurate pattern, you can also create a pattern and place the stones accordingly. Create the framework using tape.

