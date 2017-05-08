A beautiful and smartly-planned residence in Gurgaon

Integrating and dividing different functional areas in a home is an art, and the interior architects at Stonehenge Designs have achieved this beautifully for this residence. Plus, trendy furniture and smart inbuilt storage solutions make living here a stylish and comfy affair. Modern decor accents, dark wooden elements and exposure to natural light also add to the attraction. The grassy terrace is another highlight of this property and allows inhabitants to sunbathe, relax and chat in peace.
The living and dining areas are well-integrated in this residence, but subtly demarcated by a sleek bar counter. From here, you can appreciate the bright white sofas, bold red cushions and a Buddha painting in the living.
Dark wooden cladding on the walls and lighted niches displaying ethnic artefacts make the foyer very warm and inviting. A large glass window allows you to peek into the living and dining, but creates a sense of separation as well.
A different view of the living reveals a set of square niches built into the wall and a quirky stone decal right next to it. These niches display collectibles tastefully.
Rendered with a dark granite countertop and stylish white chairs, the bar counter looks perfect for socialising with both living and dining zones. The inbuilt liquor cabinet has frosted glass doors.
The dining furniture is very contemporary and a brilliant mix of wood, leather and glass. From here, you can catch a glimpse of the bright kitchen too, while sliding glass doors keep the cooking odours away.
Smooth white cabinets and drawers make this kitchen very functional, while glass doors for some make finding things easy. Dark countertops lend contrast here.
A large floor to ceiling wall unit with shelves of different sizes hold books and other odds and ends in this study room. The backdrop of the study desk is a whiteboard and can be used to pen down thoughts.
Plush white seating, sleek and dark tables and lots of sunlight make this media room cosy and inviting. The TV unit is very storage-friendly and sharp.
After dark, mellow golden lighting bathes the media room in a calm and romantic manner. A niche behind the sofa displays photos and knickknacks, while the bench near the window is perfect for reading.
Bright blue bedding, dark wooden elements, lots of natural light and patterned drapes are the highlights of this minimalist bedroom. Note how sleek niches on either side of the bed hold reading lights.
Grass and lush plants make this terrace truly refreshing, while a wooden deck lends warmth. A high boundary wall ensures privacy of inhabitants as they unwind here.
