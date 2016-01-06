Hotel suite inspiration in home decor

After an entertaining day of playing tourist you feel tired and sink into the plush cotton sheets and fluffy pillows and wonder how they manage to make it so comfortable. Waking up the next morning you pad your feet in the feathery soft rug and walk into the efficiently designed spa bathroom. As the jet water pours on your body and awakens your senses you smell the hand milled French soap that fills the room with its fascinating smell.
Well this is a glimpse of life at a luxury hotel, the comfort of which we yearn to have, and are willing to spend loads of money to have a similar set up for our personal use. But the reality remains that as the trip concludes you are welcomed with your unmade bed, cluttered kitchen, messy living room and dirty bathroom and thus pushed back to reality.
Honestly isn’t it worth making a mini version of the luxurious stay implementable in daily life. Well having hotel inspired rooms and absolute luxury within the house is not a difficult task. With few initiatives and small basic changes the star rated hotel ambiance can be gathered right under your roof. Some of these initiatives include simple decor ideas. Let us take a look…
Replicating a designer spa bathroom essentially means implementing a luxurious and posh environment. For that the bare essentials are a glass enclosed shower area, full body jets, and a spa worthy shower head. Along with a jaccuzzi tub, some broad stone finished sinks with long glided mirrors will fill in the list. The fresh toiletries and a galore of sweet scented soaps and perfumes will complete the decor. One can add a little bit of natural touch by planting some indoor plants and adding a glass window that reflects the rays of the sun or provides a scenic view of the starry night.
A lavish bedroom filled with luxury is extremely comforting and satisfying on completion. For this it is important to do excessive planning with meticulous thinking. In every hotel the bed usually takes the centre stage and remains decorated with well matched pillows, beddings and the curtains. In this example a plush high headboard with a royal design and velvet coverings, an oval shaped mirror and a small chandelier over the bed are accessories surely emphasise the royal look of the bedroom.. A use of contrasting colours can be excellent idea to add brightness to the whole decor. Integrating gold painted furniture with knobs can enhance the royal look several folds.
To get the perfect ambience like a hotel it is very important to get the right illumination to enhance the captivating home decor. A hotel room if noted is never dark or gloomy. It is always lit up in every nook with side lamps, concealed lights, art lights, mood lights and with beautiful decorated chandeliers. The first step to achieve a hotel inspired home decor and enliven the atmosphere in the room is to remove the big overhead lights and change it with smart modernised lighting fixtures which have a dual purpose of highlighting the interior decor as well as provide the right amount of illumination. Mood lights can be installed to set the theme for each room.
Hotel rooms are never congested, to generate the ideal environment it is important to utilize the space in the best way possible. Planning and a good layout of furniture and accessories can only help achieving the desired effect. The most important aspect in the organized look of a hotel is no clutter and there is a purpose to everything placed. In your home you can start by using decorative baskets and bowls to make the room clutter free. Shelves are best in displaying collections of any kind. The side tables are utilised to hold vases or decorative table lamps. The sitting area should be kept compact with chairs in groups to facilitate conversation
Satin StripeBed Set in White
Choosing the right kind of textile is vital in regards to obtaining the classy royal look visible in the star rated hotels. Custom draperies can cost a lot but it surely contributes to the lavishness of the room. Fabrics that provide a stylish and elegant look include silk, velvet, damask and the linen. For the curtains it is best to use layers with a combination of bright and subtle colours to fetch the right mood and theme of a room.
Good organisation and well planned decoration is the key factor in achieving hotel inspired home decor. Usually the hotel rooms are excellently equipped with all the necessary furniture, bedding, cabinets, lighting and sitting arrangements that provide a complete look of a one room flat. To achieve this kind of captivating, charismatic yet functional home decor one must refer to home style magazines to get an idea of how to use space in the best way and to utilise every nook and corner without making the whole decor congested.
To conclude hotel inspired homes are truly a class in itself. They are epitome of simple, sleek and sophisticated style which serve as epitome of luxury. To achieve a gorgeous home decor which exhibits gracefulness and elegance in every corner, you need to be well planned yet conscious of the budget. A good hotel is where we spend our hard earned money to experience a relaxing retreat, why not spend the money renovating own home and use the escape everyday and not just once in a year.