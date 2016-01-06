Hotel suite inspiration in home decor

After an entertaining day of playing tourist you feel tired and sink into the plush cotton sheets and fluffy pillows and wonder how they manage to make it so comfortable. Waking up the next morning you pad your feet in the feathery soft rug and walk into the efficiently designed spa bathroom. As the jet water pours on your body and awakens your senses you smell the hand milled French soap that fills the room with its fascinating smell.

Well this is a glimpse of life at a luxury hotel, the comfort of which we yearn to have, and are willing to spend loads of money to have a similar set up for our personal use. But the reality remains that as the trip concludes you are welcomed with your unmade bed, cluttered kitchen, messy living room and dirty bathroom and thus pushed back to reality.

Honestly isn’t it worth making a mini version of the luxurious stay implementable in daily life. Well having hotel inspired rooms and absolute luxury within the house is not a difficult task. With few initiatives and small basic changes the star rated hotel ambiance can be gathered right under your roof. Some of these initiatives include simple decor ideas. Let us take a look…