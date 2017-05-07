Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and creative home in Gurgaon

Adorned tastefully and cosily, this Indian home is ideal for an average-sized family with kids. Trendy furniture, soothing lighting, warm wooden touches, and practical designs make this residence e welcoming. Sudden pops of bright hues appear here and there and each bedroom reveals the personality of its owner. The living area on the other hand looks capable of hosting many guests at the same time. Thanks to the interior architects at Stonehenge Designs, this abode is just what you have been waiting for!

Wood and openness

From this vantage point, you can see how the living and dining are integrated seamlessly for an expansive look. The lavish use of wood creates a cosy and warm ambiance here.

Lively living

Fashionable sofas and armchairs with rounded contours define the comfort quotient in the living space, while the carpet and cushions lend vibrancy and passion. Mellow lighting creates a relaxing mood.

Stylish bedroom

A very contemporary bed, soothing neutral hues, mellow yet practical lighting and patterns on the upholstery lend a very elegant vibe to this bedroom. We especially love how the closet accommodates open shelves on one side to display artefacts.

Splash of colour

This bedroom has been livened up with a bright green feature wall decked with a playful rendition of the world map. The wooden furniture is neat, trendy and the wardrobe can store anything and everything.

Sober and cosy

Greys, whites and warm wooden tones dominate this sophisticated and spacious bedroom. The collage of black and white photographs on the far end wall lends tons of character to this serene space.

From here, a cosy grey sofa for relaxing and a corner reserved for work is noticeable. Don’t miss how a simple but trendy shelving unit accompanies the study desk for storing stationery, files and more.


Tranquil haven for kids

Blue, grey and white is the peaceful and soothing colour scheme in the kids’ room. The bunk bed features storage space underneath, which can also be used to play “house”. Simple but modern closet and cabinets further enhance the functionality here.

Sensible bathroom

Simple and neat designs make this bathroom practical, cosy and inviting. The white and wooden colour scheme seems classy, while the mirror cabinet serves dual purposes.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


