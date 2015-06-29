Your browser is out-of-date.

A dream seaside escape

Luke Riley
The Pooley House, John Pardey Architects
Designed and overseen by the renown firm of John Pardey Architects, this remarkable modern home is an English architectural tour de force. Situated on the shores of the Chichester harbour, England, this optimum location is especially fortunate given its proximity to Hayling Island, giving the owners access to local cultural amenities and the sublime coastline. Rising two stories high and with a generous floor space the home's orientation allows for stunning scenic views. Winner of an RIBA Southern Region Award in 2012, this exceptional residence provides the owner with a rare holiday escape that fulfils their every desire.  

From the street

The Pooley House
The Pooley House

As you can see, this is a home of unapologetic modern architecture. With bold symmetrical shapes and an edged look the home is a standout on the street. We especially love the vertical timber panels that cover the glazing on the top floor. The panels create an intriguing design feature, but also offers much needed privacy from admiring passers by.

At the rear

the Pooley House
the Pooley House

From this perspective we gain an insight into design detailing of the rear of the property. The lower storey is rendered in a crisp white shade which is articulated by its bold symmetrical shape. Like the front of the home the upper floor boasts expansive glazing, however this time it's surrounded by a timber clad rather than a vertical covering. 

Expansive timber clad

The Pooley House
The Pooley House

Entering the home, our gaze is immediately drawn to the wall of frosted glazing. Despite being frosted, we can see natural light can still enter the room in abundance. The frosted glass also allows those inside to feel a sense of privacy.

Minimal interiors

The Pooley House
The Pooley House

Throughout the house, panels of ched timber feature on the walls and ceiling. The absolutely stunning timbers grain is punctuated by the homes all-white scheme, and by being exposed to the natural light that streams through the glazing.

The amazing views

The Pooley House
The Pooley House

The entire upper level was perceived as a holistic communal space and is formed by a kitchen, living-room, and dining areas. It’s a space of vast openness and is furnished sparingly. Nothing in the space is able to detract from the amazing views on offer. 

If seeing inside lavish holiday homes interested you then be sure to click the link below to view another holiday home that offers unbeatable views. 

What did you think of the homes bold exterior? Tell us your answer in the comments section below? 


