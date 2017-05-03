A beautiful 2bhk Mumbai flat designed in less than 17 lakhs

With an area of its 750sqft and a modest budget at its disposal, this 2bhk flat in Kandivali West, Mumbai, comprises of a living, dining, kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom, a guest room and a common bathroom. Thanks to the architects at Koncept Architects & Interior Designers, each functional area has been creatively adorned and comfortably furnished. Artistic panels, bold laminates, trendy furniture and stylish storage solutions make this residence very welcoming. The kitchen and bedrooms wow with sudden splashes of colour, while adequate lighting allows all design details to shine!
Smooth dark wood contrasted beautifully with a filigreed white panel make up the entrance to this flat. Above the door is a Lord Ganesha statue for auspiciousness.
The shoe cabinet right after entering the apartment has a seat on it and a gorgeously carved panel for backrest. This panel mimics the entrance door too.
Soft shades of white and cosy furnishing make the living area bright, spacious-looking, and very serene. Dark wooden elements and brown cushions lend contrast here.
From this vantage point, you can admire the contemporary coffee table as well as the laser cut decorative panel to the TV’s left.
Sleek and contemporary furniture, neutral hues, and a beautiful wall unit with mirror and glass shelves make this dining area inviting and storage-friendly.
Dark magenta cabinets, elegant granite countertops and modern appliances make this kitchen perfect for experimenting with aromas and flavours.
Golden yellow lighting both on the false ceiling and behind the bed makes a very sunny and cheerful style statement in this bedroom. Floral prints on the dark bedspread and white cushions add a charming note.
The inbuilt wall unit in this bedroom is rendered in light wood, but wide yellow stripes add pizzazz to it. It comes with sliding doors to save floor area.
A tranquil blue feature wall helps the stylish bed to stand out in another bedroom. Bold hues and prints on the bedding contrast the grey and soft headboard nicely.
The wall holding the minimalist TV unit is partly white, partly blue. Lighted niches have been built into it to display artefacts.
Irregularly-shaped white and dark wood panels make up the doors of this storage unit, lending the bedroom a unique look.
