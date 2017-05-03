A fashionable and comfortable 3bhk flat in Secunderabad

Sleek designs, trendy furnishing, soothing hues and creative storage solutions go a long way in making any house inviting and comfortable. This 3bhk flat in Secunderabad follows this principle and caters to all the needs of a young family of four. Both common areas and bedrooms are minimally furnished, but they look elegant and practical. The kids’ bedrooms are vibrant with playful touches, but functional and storage-friendly too. Fashionable fixtures and arty tiles lend pizzazz to the bathrooms as well. Credit for all this goes to the interior designers and decorators at Nabh Design & Associates.