A fashionable and comfortable 3bhk flat in Secunderabad

Sleek designs, trendy furnishing, soothing hues and creative storage solutions go a long way in making any house inviting and comfortable. This 3bhk flat in Secunderabad follows this principle and caters to all the needs of a young family of four. Both common areas and bedrooms are minimally furnished, but they look elegant and practical. The kids’ bedrooms are vibrant with playful touches, but functional and storage-friendly too. Fashionable fixtures and arty tiles lend pizzazz to the bathrooms as well. Credit for all this goes to the interior designers and decorators at Nabh Design & Associates.
The living space is separated tastefully from the other areas, with the help of a stylish wood and white partition that doesn’t hamper the flow of light or air. The white shelves can be used to display collectibles too.
Another view of the living area reveals how a simple grey sofa has been paired arty striped armchairs for an interesting look. The wall sconces are also pretty.
Glossy dark wood and white combine to make this sleek TV unit attractive. It comes with inbuilt shelves and drawers for storing odds and ends.
A gleaming wood and white sink unit with a gorgeous mirror above is the highlight of this spacious dining area. To its right is a sleek and tall crockery unit with frosted glass doors for meeting storage needs.
This vibrant painting appears on an elegant papered wall to lend personality and an ethnic vibe to the interiors.
A large and stylish storage unit in dark wood and white lend lots of functionality to the master bedroom. It has sliding doors to save on floor area.
Colourful and arty tiles, creative designs on the frosted glass door and modern sanitary wares make the master bathroom visually appealing and cosy.
Three-dimensional graphic prints on the blue and red bedding make the son’s bedroom lively and full of passion. The unique headboard is tall and padded for comfy backrest.
The inbuilt closet in this room is a playful combination of white and different shades of brown.
Hues like blue, pink, yellow, red, and green pop up in the daughter’s bedroom for a bright and charming look. The closet has interesting doors and accommodates a study station on its left as well.
A beautiful tortoise shell sink and patterned tiles make this bathroom one of a kind!
