A fashionable and comfortable 3bhk flat in Secunderabad

Residence Interior Design, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist living room
Sleek designs, trendy furnishing, soothing hues and creative storage solutions go a long way in making any house inviting and comfortable. This 3bhk flat in Secunderabad follows this principle and caters to all the needs of a young family of four. Both common areas and bedrooms are minimally furnished, but they look elegant and practical. The kids’ bedrooms are vibrant with playful touches, but functional and storage-friendly too. Fashionable fixtures and arty tiles lend pizzazz to the bathrooms as well. Credit for all this goes to the interior designers and decorators at Nabh Design & Associates.

Creative partition

Living Room Partition Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist living room
Living Room Partition

The living space is separated tastefully from the other areas, with the help of a stylish wood and white partition that doesn’t hamper the flow of light or air. The white shelves can be used to display collectibles too.

Residence Interior Design, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist living room
Residence Interior Design

Another view of the living area reveals how a simple grey sofa has been paired arty striped armchairs for an interesting look. The wall sconces are also pretty.

Elegant TV unit

Residence Interior Design, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist living room
Residence Interior Design

Glossy dark wood and white combine to make this sleek TV unit attractive. It comes with inbuilt shelves and drawers for storing odds and ends.

Classy dining

Crockery Unit Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist dining room
Crockery Unit

A gleaming wood and white sink unit with a gorgeous mirror above is the highlight of this spacious dining area. To its right is a sleek and tall crockery unit with frosted glass doors for meeting storage needs.

Ethnic touch

Wall Painting Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Wall Painting

This vibrant painting appears on an elegant papered wall to lend personality and an ethnic vibe to the interiors.

Practical master bedroom

Master Bedroom Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist bedroom Building,Door,Fixture,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Wall,Rectangle,Hardwood
Master Bedroom

A large and stylish storage unit in dark wood and white lend lots of functionality to the master bedroom. It has sliding doors to save on floor area.


Artistic master bathroom

Bathroom Design Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist bathroom
Bathroom Design

Colourful and arty tiles, creative designs on the frosted glass door and modern sanitary wares make the master bathroom visually appealing and cosy.

Vibrant son’s room

Children Bedroom Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist bedroom
Children Bedroom

Three-dimensional graphic prints on the blue and red bedding make the son’s bedroom lively and full of passion. The unique headboard is tall and padded for comfy backrest.

Children Bedroom Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist bedroom Building,Wood,Interior design,Floor,Flooring,Art,House,Hardwood,Automotive exterior,Rectangle
Children Bedroom

The inbuilt closet in this room is a playful combination of white and different shades of brown.

Pretty in colours

Daughter Bedroom Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist bedroom
Daughter Bedroom

Hues like blue, pink, yellow, red, and green pop up in the daughter’s bedroom for a bright and charming look. The closet has interesting doors and accommodates a study station on its left as well.

A hint of grandeur

Bathroom Design Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist bathroom
Bathroom Design

A beautiful tortoise shell sink and patterned tiles make this bathroom one of a kind!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


