A beautiful home designed for Rupees 67 lakhs in Mumbai

Modern style bedroom
When a home is put together, a dream shared by a family or home owners is actually put together. This home is one that you will definitely term as your dream home because it has a warm and elegant feel which brings in a touch of the classic and a strong presence of all things modern. This ultra elegant home, as we like to call it, has been designed in about Rs. 67 lakhs by architects at Koncept Architects and Interior Designers in Mumbai, who have done an excellent job of rendering a beatific design in a space of a mere 1400 Square Feet. Come and have a look at our next home tour to know more!

​Oh So Stately

Modern dining room
The casual and the stately meet for dinner in this dining room with its retro bucket like chairs, overlooking the same cream hues in the living room. Wood and wallpaper meet in a classic setting here while golden lighting zooms across the ceiling.

​Golden Touch

Modern living room
The golden glow from the ceiling casts a Midas spell over this elegant yet lightweight room as barely there prints and patterns play on the walls and drapes of this neutral hued space.

​Classic Meets Modern

Modern living room
Retro furniture with modern lines, classic prints with a modern bearing—that is the charm of this elegant and eclectic space. The large windows on one side ensure that plenty of natural light filters in for an airy look.

​Monochrome Bedroom

Modern style bedroom
This white bedroom has a golden glow thanks to the lighting, and a monochrome look thanks to the solid black bedding and artwork above the bed.

​Kitchenette in Neutrals

Modern kitchen
This smaller kitchen is a neutral hued space where white and beige play the starring roles. The open L makes this an expansive space.

​Elegant Kitchen

Modern kitchen
The kitchen is a soothing space where glass and beige textures hob nob with each other while chrome appliances stand sleek and meek in their designated spots.


​Abstract Does It!

Modern style bedroom
The call of the abstract is one that cannot be resisted by contemporary design. The rug and the headboard wall prove this point with their laser like beams in this subtle and neutral setting.

​Paisleys and Geometry

Modern style bedroom
The curved shapes of the half paisleys on this wallpaper and the abstract shape of this panel make quite an artistic statement in this bedroom.

​Gold and White Bedroom

Modern style bedroom
This bedroom seems straight out of the pages of a modern palace. The golden textured wall is the piece de resistance in this white bedroom.

​Golden Beauty

Modern style bedroom
The golden panel matches the golden accent wall to hold the television and entertainment unit.

​Subtle Yet Strong Bathroom

Modern bathroom
This next bathroom also has a subtle yet strong presence thanks to the monochrome marble tiles that match perfectly with the mellow yellow touches and the pristine white fittings.

​Dramatic Play of Elements

Modern bathroom
This bathroom is one that creates a strong sense of drama with the vein ridden rich granite and the wooden elements as well as the shimmering shower stall, encased in a wall of glass.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


