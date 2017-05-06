​A beautiful home full of unique designs in Ahmedabad

The home we have featured today is one that will take your breath away and marvel at the intricacy that can actually be rendered even in the contemporary school of design. The varied textures and finishes in this home have come together to create a wholesome picture of the eclectic and the contemporary. Also, the design team has managed to bring in a strong sense of the vibrant even as the home has been created to retain its elegant bearings. Lighting plays a strong role in highlighting the various design elements too. Come and have a look at this home designed by architects at Architects at Work, in Ahmedabad.
The carving on the headboard of this contemporary bed is all about intricate linear shapes, which gives this bedroom a rich appeal.
The entryway has been designed with a combination of unique shapes and textures. The tiles in their two-toned splendourcome to clad the wall as soon as you enter this space. The door has cutouts of varied abstract and linear shapes that make for a quirky look. The wood panelling and the marble flooring bring in an elegant platform, while the quirky green and grey seating makes for a fun look. The far wall has a grey and stone finish look.
This ceiling is an artistic one that brings in a three- dimensional tumble block look. The chrome finish is defined with black, white and grey even as the right kind of lighting builds a dramatic ambience.
The living room is a play of grey upholstery, wooden panelling and stone as well as white lights and a delicate chandelier. What ties it all in a vibrant pop of color is the blue panel that sits right behind the main couch of the space. This is headlined by a stone textured grey wall with a neat shelf for some artistic elements. The couches have also been set on slim wooden platforms to match the accent wall.
The architects have made great use of the outdoor space by building a wall of greenery and setting a flaming red leather couch along with it. The style of furniture here is modern yet retro. The abstract trellis and the wooden floor make for a contemporary outdoor statement here.
The home is replete with many artistic elements much like this wall which bears a few circular artistic pieces fixed between the blue panel and the stone wall on top. This brings in an understated and creative appeal to the space.
The wooden slats have been used to give this room a quaint yet expansive feel with privacy behind the wardrobe doors and a well-lit nook where a potted plant stands.
The triangles that have been carved on the headboard also have ridges for a wonderful texture.
