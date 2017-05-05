​A home with modern aesthetics in Hyderabad

In this lovely home, we have brought you the luxurious settings created by Nabh Design and Associates, a team of interior designers and decorators in Hyderabad, in South India. With an eye on the exotic and an affinity for the richness of design, this team has managed to time and again create royally inclined settings which show off the various nooks and corners of the structures that their clients call home. Come and have a look at this home to know more about the various projects they have indulged in.
This royal and exotic space has been done up with many rich looking elements. The glossy leather rite couch is a wonderful white shade that sits well with the cream-hued walls and green blinds on the side. The pop of color and pattern comes from the red rug which is placed in front for effect. The couch hugs both the walls and fits in for a snug effect.
The various shades of brown have been used here for a modern and rich effect. The robust hues come to clad the door, the drapes as well as the couch for an effect that is well defined and elegant. The striped couch is a very modern piece with a head rest on top. The textured wall also glows under the spiffy lighting while the dual panel led door stands out in the midst of all the brown beauty.
Make your guests green with envy with this green and grey scheme. Set on cream-hued walls, the grey and green elements are soothing even as they add a vibrant touch. The wooden shelves and the television get the perfect spot to bask in designer attention here.
This bedroom has a wonderful patterned bedding in red and parrot green. The colorful yet soothing pillows add a comfortable aura to the space. The white bed with its wooden detailing is matched by the boxed wooden shelves and their lighting on top, while the green blinds make an appearance here too.
This closet has an expansive look on one side of the room. It can hold all the belongings of the home owners thanks to the row of double doors that conceal many shelves and racks. The inlay work on the laminate surface makes for a rich appeal in this luxurious corner.
This luxurious corner has a grey patterned L which sits on top, framing the area well. The slim drawers below are suspended just short of the floor while a mirror stands on the opposite wall. This is the perfect space where one can get dressed.
This space is all about rich colors and robust patterns that come out to play in an elegant setting with marble flooring to boot. The wine-hued and striped couch with the gold rug and coffee table make for an ideal lounge here.
For more design ideas, take a look at -8 pictures of New Delhi homes to inspire you!