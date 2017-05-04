A modern and ethnic bungalow in Hyderabad

Today’s home tour is all about classy and elegant environs with a vibrant bearing of sorts. This home is an independent bungalow in Hyderabad’s Secundrabad. With 45 meter length, 10 meter height and 30 meter width, this bungalow has all the right dimensions that keep it compact even as it looks expansive. The eye for detail that has been rendered by interior designers and decorators at Nabh Designs & Associates, ensures that the home is a well designed space with all the right elements for a classy look. Come and take this next home tour with us to know more!
When you enter the home, your eye is drawn to the top of the double height foyer and you can see the mezzanine clearly. In this space, you can see exotic paintings which give the space a rather royal look. This is further accentuated with a spiral crystal chandelier which also gives it a delicate touch. The saffron patterned curtains tie in the entire look and add a rich appeal to the white space. The glass and steel railing also makes for a clear and uncluttered look here.
This zany space has been designed mainly for entertainment. The diagonal panel with the dual grain of wood finished laminate makes for a stunning statement against the pristine white wall. The television has been mounted in the centre with a matching shelf on top and a quirky linear style shelf in white, below.
We love the way the various corners of the home have been done up and used to the fullest. This shows good space utilisation. This corner for instance, has been used as a prayer room of sorts with a delicate pattern stenciled around the niche for an exotic effect in the modern looking nook. The lit up glass cube nook also makes for an ethereal glow while the dark grain of the wood adds a robust quality.
The various elements like the doors and the windows have been matched properly so that there is good design flow throughout the home. This also shows the vision of the design team. The squares in this door have been achieved with a simple play of grains on the panels of the laminate. This has been given a defining edge with a silvery outline on the top and the bottom as well as matching door handle.
This bedroom is a stunning one where we can catch sight of the scarlet red and golden bedding. On the main wall, one can find a television and entertainment unit mounted with peach and gold detailing for a soft look. The golden clock on top adds to the royal appeal.
The facade of the home is a tall and linear one with a staunch modern appeal, render in a smooth finish of textures and shapes.
For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article:
For more design ideas, take a look at -A contemporary and creative 3-storied house in Bangalore