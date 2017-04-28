Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A 3400sqft house with courtyards in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Justwords Justwords
Internal Courtyard House, Rishikesh, Uttrakhand, Manuj Agarwal Architects Manuj Agarwal Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

The architects at Manuj Agarwal Architects made good use of a budget of Rs. 1.5 crores to build this elegant and comfortable house in Rishikesh. The interiors connect beautifully with the exteriors, and innovative designs make it possible for the family to entertain many guests at the same time. Contemporary architecture, the presence of two courtyards on the ground floor and landscaped touches lend a stylish and open feel to the residence. The colour scheme is neutral yet sophisticated and modern furniture make living here and enjoyable affair.

View by day

Front View during Daytime Manuj Agarwal Architects Modern houses
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Front View during Daytime

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

A classy grey and white combination and stylish lines define the facade and give it a bright impressive look by day. The structure comprises of two different parts connected with a bridge, as you will see later. 3 stories cater to all the needs of the large family inhabiting this house.

View by night

Front View at nightime Manuj Agarwal Architects Modern houses
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Front View at nightime

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Soothing yet bright golden lighting lends extra pizzazz to the building after dark and accentuates its layered structure.

Elegant entrance

Entrance to the House Manuj Agarwal Architects Modern houses
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Entrance to the House

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Brick-finish grey columns and neat steps flanked by potted greens make the entrance very inviting and refreshing.

Chic parking

Car Park Porch/Pergola Manuj Agarwal Architects Modern garage/shed
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Car Park Porch/Pergola

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

A trendy wooden gazebo lends warmth and sophistication to the car parking.

Airy terraces

Terraces Manuj Agarwal Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Terraces

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Spacious, airy and sunny, the terraces on each level offer ample scope for relaxation and outdoor parties.

Stylish connection

Bridge overlooking the courtyard on either side Manuj Agarwal Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Bridge overlooking the courtyard on either side

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

A neat bridge connecting the two parts of the house allows you to overlook the courtyard on the ground floor and breathe in fresh air every now and then. Steel and wood railings make for a trendy look.


A different view

Bridge with glass roof on top Manuj Agarwal Architects Modern windows & doors
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Bridge with glass roof on top

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

From the bridge, you can appreciate the glass roof over the courtyard, which keeps rain out but welcomes the sun generously.

Appreciation of height

Three levels of the house Manuj Agarwal Architects Modern garden
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Three levels of the house

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

This vantage point allows you to admire the loftiness of the house, the bridges on the first and second floor, and the way the glass roof brings in the blue sky.

Refreshing interiors

Living and Dining Space of the house at equilibrium with the internal courtyard. Manuj Agarwal Architects Country style living room
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Living and Dining Space of the house at equilibrium with the internal courtyard.

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

The common areas with their bright white walls and fashionable wooden furniture benefit from the presence of an internal courtyard with potted greens.

Modern staircase

Italian Stone in Staircase Manuj Agarwal Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Italian Stone in Staircase

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Elegant Italian stones clad the steps of this modern staircase with its wood and steel railings.

Unique bedroom

Bedroom overlooking the courtyard Manuj Agarwal Architects Modern style bedroom
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Bedroom overlooking the courtyard

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Minimally furnished, this spacious bedroom on the ground floor overlooks the courtyard and gets ample sunlight through the glass windows. The wooden bed is very classy yet simple.

Take another tour - A 7500sqft family apartment in Mumbai

A classy home with soothing interiors in Gurgaon
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks