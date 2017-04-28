A 3400sqft house with courtyards in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

The architects at Manuj Agarwal Architects made good use of a budget of Rs. 1.5 crores to build this elegant and comfortable house in Rishikesh. The interiors connect beautifully with the exteriors, and innovative designs make it possible for the family to entertain many guests at the same time. Contemporary architecture, the presence of two courtyards on the ground floor and landscaped touches lend a stylish and open feel to the residence. The colour scheme is neutral yet sophisticated and modern furniture make living here and enjoyable affair.
A classy grey and white combination and stylish lines define the facade and give it a bright impressive look by day. The structure comprises of two different parts connected with a bridge, as you will see later. 3 stories cater to all the needs of the large family inhabiting this house.
Soothing yet bright golden lighting lends extra pizzazz to the building after dark and accentuates its layered structure.
Brick-finish grey columns and neat steps flanked by potted greens make the entrance very inviting and refreshing.
A trendy wooden gazebo lends warmth and sophistication to the car parking.
Spacious, airy and sunny, the terraces on each level offer ample scope for relaxation and outdoor parties.
A neat bridge connecting the two parts of the house allows you to overlook the courtyard on the ground floor and breathe in fresh air every now and then. Steel and wood railings make for a trendy look.
From the bridge, you can appreciate the glass roof over the courtyard, which keeps rain out but welcomes the sun generously.
This vantage point allows you to admire the loftiness of the house, the bridges on the first and second floor, and the way the glass roof brings in the blue sky.
The common areas with their bright white walls and fashionable wooden furniture benefit from the presence of an internal courtyard with potted greens.
Elegant Italian stones clad the steps of this modern staircase with its wood and steel railings.
Minimally furnished, this spacious bedroom on the ground floor overlooks the courtyard and gets ample sunlight through the glass windows. The wooden bed is very classy yet simple.
