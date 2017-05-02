A beautiful home with open layout in Rajkot

Weekends are for sitting back and taking it all in. Which is why these home owners decided to have a home dedicated to the weekends. This weekend retreat by the architects at Prarthit Shah Architects in Rajkot ensures that the family has a space where they can take a backseat and enjoy all the good things that nature has on offer. This includes sunsets, an expansive space with an open layout and a natural vibe throughout the home. Exposed columns, a concrete frame, stone, glass and various other materials come together to create natural yet refined looking home. Come and have a look at the space to know more.