15 wooden designs for Indian kitchens

Natürlich nordisch, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen Scandinavian style kitchen
Kitchens can be designed using various materials, but one of the most versatile out of them all is wood. By opting for wood as your construction material, you will be able to incorporate different designs and layout without having to worry about high maintenance. 

To give you an idea of all the different designs and colours you can include in your kitchen here are 15 pictures that you can consider.

1. Dark wood kitchen

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
One of the most loved colours for a wooden design is this dark brown shade. This kitchen is perfect in case you are looking to make the area stand out from the rest of the room.

2. Natural wood kitchen

Villa de lujo en Málaga con toques tropicales, Per Hansen Per Hansen Tropical style kitchen
If you want a bright looking kitchen then using natural tones of colour can also be a superb idea. These shades are ideal as they reflect enough light into every corner of the room.

3. Laminated kitchen

Vivienda en Vega de Selorio, RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS Country style kitchen
For those of you looking for a cheap alternative to wood, using laminate sheets is also advised. These sheets are available in different colours which make it easy for you to choose the one you like.

4. Pastel colour kitchen

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
If you do not want your kitchen to stand out then painting your cabinets with pastel colours can be an excellent choice. By doing so, you will also be able to blend the decor of your kitchen with the rest of the house.

5. Plywood kitchen

homify Scandinavian style kitchen Wood White
For those of you who do not want heavy wooden cabinets in their kitchen using plywood as an alternative is worth a shot. The thickness of plywood is smaller than of real word which makes it lighter in comparison.

6. Bright colour kitchen

Natürlich nordisch, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen Scandinavian style kitchen
If you spend most of your time in the kitchen then painting it with bright colours is a must to uplift the vibe of the place. This can also be an ideal way of creating a customised look.


7. Polished wood kitchen

Casa del Arbol, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
If you do not want to mess with the natural look of your kitchen then polishing the wood with varnish is a must. This will not only give additional shine to your kitchen cabinets but will also protect it from the water.

8. Dual tone wooden kitchen

DanKuchen keukenimpressies, DanKüchen Studio Hengelo DanKüchen Studio Hengelo Country style kitchen
To create a unique looking kitchen using dual tone wooden panels is also an excellent idea. The designer of this kitchen has combined white with beige colour wood to give it a contrasting effect.

9. Single wall kitchen

Квартира в ЖК "Белые Ночи", Center of interior design Center of interior design Country style kitchen
Opting for different wooden kitchen layouts is also an excellent way to beautify the space. If you have an elongated kitchen then using this single wall setting can be ideal to utilise the space well.

10. Parallel wooden kitchen

CASA FRANCESC D'ASSÍS, Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style kitchen
Another layout option that you can consider for your wooden kitchen is this parallel setting. By opting for this layout, you will be able to have a dual set of counters to maximize your preparation and storage area.

11. Barn style kitchen

Old Oak Kitchen, Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Rustic style kitchen Solid Wood
If you are someone who loves barn style rooms then incorporating similar looking wood is a must. These panels are available in dual shades which make it resemble a barn.

12. White wood kitchen

Летнее утро, Marina Sarkisyan Marina Sarkisyan Eclectic style kitchen
For those of you looking to create a modern kitchen, painting the wood with white colour is highly recommended. This will not only make your kitchen look clean but will also make it easy for you to maintain.

13. Designer wooden kitchen

CABAÑA EN TAPALPA, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Rustic style kitchen
Another design that you can incorporate in your wooden kitchen are these customised cabinets. By combining different designs on cabinet doors, you can create a unique kitchen.

14. Open kitchen

Квартира в ЖК "Wellton Park" - Алиса в стране чудес, Вира-АртСтрой Вира-АртСтрой Eclectic style kitchen
If you are planning to build an open kitchen then using a single long wall for laying out the cabinets is recommended. You can even place the wooden cabinets on top of your counters to maximize the storage space.

15. Pallet wood kitchen

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
The other type of wood that you can use for creating your kitchen is pallet wood. These pallets are the most durable as they are designed to hold an extreme amount of weight. Along with this using pallet wood is also a cheaper alternative to solid wood.

Which one of these wooden kitchens inspired you the most?


