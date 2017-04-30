15 wooden designs for Indian kitchens

Kitchens can be designed using various materials, but one of the most versatile out of them all is wood. By opting for wood as your construction material, you will be able to incorporate different designs and layout without having to worry about high maintenance.
To give you an idea of all the different designs and colours you can include in your kitchen here are 15 pictures that you can consider.
One of the most loved colours for a wooden design is this dark brown shade. This kitchen is perfect in case you are looking to make the area stand out from the rest of the room.
If you want a bright looking kitchen then using natural tones of colour can also be a superb idea. These shades are ideal as they reflect enough light into every corner of the room.
For those of you looking for a cheap alternative to wood, using laminate sheets is also advised. These sheets are available in different colours which make it easy for you to choose the one you like.
If you do not want your kitchen to stand out then painting your cabinets with pastel colours can be an excellent choice. By doing so, you will also be able to blend the decor of your kitchen with the rest of the house.
For those of you who do not want heavy wooden cabinets in their kitchen using plywood as an alternative is worth a shot. The thickness of plywood is smaller than of real word which makes it lighter in comparison.
If you spend most of your time in the kitchen then painting it with bright colours is a must to uplift the vibe of the place. This can also be an ideal way of creating a customised look.
If you do not want to mess with the natural look of your kitchen then polishing the wood with varnish is a must. This will not only give additional shine to your kitchen cabinets but will also protect it from the water.
To create a unique looking kitchen using dual tone wooden panels is also an excellent idea. The designer of this kitchen has combined white with beige colour wood to give it a contrasting effect.
Opting for different wooden kitchen layouts is also an excellent way to beautify the space. If you have an elongated kitchen then using this single wall setting can be ideal to utilise the space well.
Another layout option that you can consider for your wooden kitchen is this parallel setting. By opting for this layout, you will be able to have a dual set of counters to maximize your preparation and storage area.
If you are someone who loves barn style rooms then incorporating similar looking wood is a must. These panels are available in dual shades which make it resemble a barn.
For those of you looking to create a modern kitchen, painting the wood with white colour is highly recommended. This will not only make your kitchen look clean but will also make it easy for you to maintain.
Another design that you can incorporate in your wooden kitchen are these customised cabinets. By combining different designs on cabinet doors, you can create a unique kitchen.
If you are planning to build an open kitchen then using a single long wall for laying out the cabinets is recommended. You can even place the wooden cabinets on top of your counters to maximize the storage space.
The other type of wood that you can use for creating your kitchen is pallet wood. These pallets are the most durable as they are designed to hold an extreme amount of weight. Along with this using pallet wood is also a cheaper alternative to solid wood.
