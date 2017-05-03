23 pictures of bedrooms to inspire you

Are you considering giving your bedroom a makeover? You are going to be super-excited! There are some beautiful ideas that you can use as inspiration to redecorate your bedroom. No matter what your taste or budget, there is something for everyone. So let us get on with it and take a look at these amazing bedroom decorating ideas.
Wood is a classic that you can never go wrong with. Give your bedroom a wood finish for a cosy feel without making it look like a cabin. A few subtle touches are all you need. You will be amazed by the results.
Give your bedroom a modern look with grey tones. Do not be afraid of this color – the right shade can make a huge difference and make your bedroom look far from dull and drab. The right touch will give this space a contemporary look that everyone will love.
Love the retro look? Go for it with a few designer pieces and long drapes with a retro print. You do not have to go all-out to get the look. Again, a few subtle touches here and there will give your boudoir a retro vibe without making you feel like you stepped into the 1960s.
Nothing looks quite as sophisticated as neutral tones. Use this in your bedroom for spectacular effects. Mix white, black and beige and you will transform your bedroom into an elegant space you look forward to relaxing in every evening.
Where you place your light fixtures can play a huge role in how your bedroom looks. Play with your lights to have a bedroom that is not only well illuminated but also warm and inviting.
If you do it right, mixing styles and textures can give you incredible results. For example, use metal accents on an exposed-brick wall for a modern look and feel. A mix of wood and metal can also give you some really cool effects.
Are you looking for a closer look and feel of your bedroom? Repaint an old cupboard – white is a nice choice. Get a white bed as well as other furniture pieces and paint your walls a neutral colour. The result will be a cottage feel but with a modern twist.
Who does not love vintage? Pretty and elegant, this is a look everyone is after, whether it is on the clothes they wear or their homes. You can give your boudoir a vintage look by adding a canopy bed and vintage paintings on your walls. You will find these easily at flea markets and vintage stores – and they are quite affordable too!
Bring passion and romance into your bedroom with a splash of red. It will also brighten up your room. It is far from boring, and will definitely create a spicy atmosphere. The trick is to refrain from overdoing it and combining it with the right colour. Go for black or neutral colours to give your bedroom red without making it look tacky.
If your bedroom has a high ceiling, you can create a rustic look with the right details. Add wooden beams across the ceiling for a cabin-like feel. Go for a soft shade of grey or beige and make the space look airy and fresh. Add a few cane furniture pieces and you are good to go.
Are you tired of staring at boring walls in your bedroom? Knock them down and install floor-ceiling windows instead. You will get plenty of natural light inside and you can wake up to a magnificent view every morning. This is a modern look that will make your bedroom appear more spacious as well.
If you are one of those who do not wish to experiment, go for a simple modern and elegant look. Choose bright colors that complement the room. Add the right lighting for a spectacular makeover.
You can add wall decals, a rug and a sofa to your bedroom to give it a more clean and sophisticated look. With the right furniture and accessories you can transform the most drab room into bright and welcoming.
If you want to give your room a vintage feel, all you need is a four poster bed. Go with a white theme and throw in furniture of the same colour. This will give your room a real retro vintage look.
There is no one color better than red. Paint the wall above the head of your bed a bright red, and voila your room will look fabulously bright and vibrant. Add a few accessories with hues of red to complement the wall.
Go with nude colors or browns to give your room a surreal and sophisticated look. Add lighting on the ceiling and on the wall behind the head rest to add a glow and light to the room.
You can achieve a country look in your house, by incorporating a high ceiling and rustic furniture. Wick chairs and wooden furniture will give the room a more country side feel.
If you live by the countryside, trade the walls for large French windows. You will love the mesmerizing view that welcomes you when you wake up in the morning.
Plush bedding, the right bed and pillow covers can lend your room a romantic ambience. Keep the theme simple and do not over do colors or clutter the room.
If you do not mind going bold, you can do away with the wall to your bath and replace it with glass doors. Go in for wooden flooring and ceiling that extends to your bath. A low bed, with a study lamp and a book case will give your room a very elegant look.
Go with wooden flooring, wooden furniture for an elegant ambience. Throw in some colors to add life to the room. It can be your drapes, the pillows or even your furniture. A few colors will spruce up your room.
Choose a bed with a high head rest, and throw in a glass chandelier right above the bed. Add elements like a glass lampshade on the chest of drawers beside your bed. Choose a shade like grey for the bedding and your drapes and throw in a sofa in purple and a matching comforter to add to the glamor of the room.
With the right lighting and a nude color theme and wooden flooring you can transform the way your room looks. Stick to one shade for the whole room for a very chic look.
As you can see, there are many simple yet beautiful ways to make your bedroom more welcoming and attractive. These ideas are to inspire you – you can add your own unique touches so that you come up the idea for the bedroom of your dreams. Get inspired to transform your bedroom into the space you can relax and dream every night.
