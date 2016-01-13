Make the most of your flat roof

If not gardens then what else can give you the ultimate look of suave to your house than a roof top swimming pool? Spas and Swimming pools are becoming favourite roof top ideas currently. In metro cities where every sq.ft counts, having an in-built bath or spa can be very expensive affair. Hence, to avoid such huge investments and make best of the lack of space, such roof top pools and baths can be a glamorous and an aesthetic idea. Multi-storied apartments can also opt for terrace based pools thus saving space for car parking and for other important usage.

You can also construct pools with different styles and combinations like a sauna and gym, spa,bubble bath, garden and pool together etc. And if you are a owner of a luxurious home with a huge roof, then nothing can be perfect than a mini beach swimming pool. When such is the case, a house pool will definitely be a treat to a long hard day after work.