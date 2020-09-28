20 pictures of doors and windows for Indian homes

Windows and doors make for one of the main accessories for any house. You can find numerous designs online, but if you are trying to create a modern look, then finding the right design can prove to be a bit difficult sometimes. To help you with this situation here is a list of 20 amazing designs of modern doors and windows that you can incorporate into your house. Before zeroing in on a home window design, just make sure to consider the colour, texture and thickness of the wall in question.