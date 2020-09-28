20 pictures of doors and windows for Indian homes

Windows and doors make for one of the main accessories for any house. You can find numerous designs online, but if you are trying to create a modern look, then finding the right design can prove to be a bit difficult sometimes. To help you with this situation here is a list of 20 amazing designs of modern doors and windows that you can incorporate into your house. Before zeroing in on a home window design, just make sure to consider the colour, texture and thickness of the wall in question.
If you are looking for a sturdy door that is also long-lasting than considering a single piece solid wooden door like this is a must. You can also paint the door in a dark colour to make it stand out.
For those of you who are looking to add a lot of natural light into your home, using picture windows like these is also advised. These windows let you admire the scenery outside as well and make the room appear more spacious than it actually is.
To give a regal yet modern touch to your home, creating a window door in wood and glass can be a perfect solution. Despite the pretty solid framework, this door allows sunlight to flood the dining area and lets you admire nature at the same time.
If you have a terrace garden or an open deck then incorporating a similar-looking floor-to-ceiling glass door can be a great way to beautify the space.
Out of all the sleek door designs creating a shifting door like this can be one of the best alternatives for saving space and for easy manoeuvering.
To provide durability to your windows, adding metal frames on all sides is an excellent idea, as per the window experts at The Wood Window Alliance. You can also incorporate coloured glass to make the windows look customised and your interiors unique.
If you do not want a door in your room but are still looking for incorporating the maximum amount of natural light, then this floor to ceiling window glass design is worth a shot.
These glass and wood side by side doors are perfect as they provide security and also allow you to see outside without any disturbance.
Another great way to provide structural support to your glass doors is by adding iron frames. These frames can also give your door a grand look.
One of the most easily available materials to use for windows are these wooden frames. The best part about these frames is that they can stand harsh climatic changes as well.
If you are looking to save space, then incorporating a shiftable door is a great idea. These doors are made using slim panels so that they can be folded when required.
One of the best ways to create an artistic looking set of windows is by converting an entire wall into an elongated window. You can achieve this look by putting together vertical panels of glass surrounded by a wooden frame.
Another great way to make your house look modern is by painting your main door with bright colours. You can also choose similar embossed designs so that it can be highlighted by using different colours.
If you are looking for privacy but to do not want to compromise with the light source, then using tinted glass door is an ideal choice. This glass makes it difficult for people to see through it but still allow proper light to pass.
If you're looking for a door that adds an additional layer of security to your home then opting for a designer iron is a must. It is one of the strongest materials that can be used for creating your main door.
For those of you who love customising designs opting for a similar looking wooden fiberglass door can be a great alternative. You can incorporate different designs instead of these wooden leaves to suit your liking.
If you're looking for a white door but do not want a dual panel then these three-fourth doors are also worth considering. The smaller panel is usually used for installing locks so that it provides stability to the locking system.
Another modern door design that can make your house look amazing is this dual glass panel layout. By placing vertical tinted glass panels on either side of your wooden door, you will be able to achieve a unique look.
If you are striking to achieve a clean and modern look for your windows then considering painting your frames white is worth a try. These frames will also complement any decor with which you combine them.
For a rustic looking window design incorporating natural finish wood as your frame can be a great choice. It is the best way to make the space look natural without much effort.
For more such designs check out our ideabooks.
This wood and white door is all about geometrically inspired lines and glossy finishing. The triangular glass panes add a dash of quirk to it, while the embedded white lights allow the nameplate to shine.
While considering window designs for home, it is important to focus on the bathrooms too. Check out how a modern bay window with a latticed framework and frosted glass make this bathroom bright and elegant. It has been designed to accommodate a sleek bed for indoor greens as well. Now that you have a fair idea about trendy doors and windows, take a look at staircase designs for compact homes.