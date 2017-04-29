8 tips to renovate the doors of your house without changing them

If the doors are in a restorable condition, we recommend following these steps:

a. Sand the door with a thicker grit sandpaper (30 or 40), if the door has a layer of paint or varnish that you want to remove, so you can open the pores of the wood.

b. Smooth the surface and fill in the holes and crevices with a special putty for wood so that when you coat the wood again, it will be smooth with no uneven surfaces.

c. Sand it once again using a finer sandpaper (150-180). Remember that you should always sand in the direction of the grain of the wood. After this, you can varnish.

d. If you are painting the door, it’s advisable to apply one or two layers of primer. This way, you’ll protect the paint from getting damaged at the smallest touch. After priming, sand for the third time with a fine grit sandpaper (220 or 300) for a smoother finish. Finally, you can coat with the finish of your choice.